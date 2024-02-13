World Cup qualifiers and suspension of the Brazil-Argentina match: 4 players did not respect the quarantine coming from the United Kingdom

Not even five minutes of playing and stopping immediately. The matter was completed when workers from the Brazilian Health Agency arrived on the field. It is the exciting, unscheduled event that took place during the match between Brazil and Argentina, a valid match in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and according to the health authorities of Carioca, four Argentine footballers who took to the field violated anti-Covid rules. quarantine. These are four athletes from clubs in the United Kingdom: Romero and Lo Celso from Tottenham, Martinez and Buendia from Aston Villa. The Argentines violated the indicators of the English Premier League, which announced in recent days that it did not want to allow players to leave to play national matches, especially intercontinental matches.

The Super Cup match in Sao Paulo was the subject of controversy for several days. Today, the Brazilian authorities removed the four from the camp for not respecting anti-Covid rules. to'Albiceleste He then left the field with the score 0-0 awaiting new instructions. The match was stopped permanently. The referee and match official will report to FIFA who will determine the decisions to be made.

