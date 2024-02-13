This is how history is made

75 years are celebrated only once. And this is the case Abarth It was decided to celebrate the important anniversary with a special edition, The 695 seventy-fifth anniversary. As a tribute to the brand's glorious past and its brilliant future, Dar Al Scorpio presents an offer that is in keeping with current fashions.

When Scorpio arises, you immediately think about performance. Because this is what usually distinguishes its production from Fiat's “better half”. This merger continues today, after Stellantis was founded, as a result of the union between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Groupe.

1,368 samples

The work done by the designers sought to emphasize performance on the track of the new addition to the Abarth range, which was created recently 1,368 samples.

But why 1368? This is not a random number, but rather indicates a very well-known offset 1.4 T-Jet engineThe “beating heart” hidden under the cover.

able to release 180 hp with 250 Nm Maximum driving torque, ensuring a lot of fun for anyone sitting behind the wheel. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 225 km/h.

The exhaust is characterized by symbolism Monza record with active valving, while Koni FSD shock absorbers, located on both axles, liven things up.

A rosy future

If “The Beating Heart” is a real spectacle, it also lives up to expectations look, can be recognized in the blink of an eye. The overall black color is enhanced by A Golden scorpion logo Cover the entire ceiling, in order to create an eye-catching contrast.

Strong and decisive, in keeping with the character that has defined the company since the dawn of time. Founded in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, the company boasts a long history of records, victories and innovations. It immediately captured the public's attention, with distinctive models such as the 204 A and the Fiat-Abarth 595.

Names that become legendary, often able to subvert expectations and take on more competitive rivals on paper. You only have to look at the palm trees to see, including more than 10,000 track victories, 133 international awards and 10 world records. As the guys say, “too many things.”

The present Abarth, in turn, appears bright. After the “birth” of the all-electric 500e, and the Pulse, the brand's first SUV, close cooperation with Stellantis Motorsport has made it possible to create the new Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, a special edition for discerning customers.

Exclusive details

more Exclusive details From the Abarth 695 75th Anniversary are tinted windows, gold alloy wheels with a diameter of 17 inches and 75th Anniversary stickers, in the shape of a piston head.

The interiors of the Abarth 695 75° Anniversario are a riot of elegance and technology. Dashboard in black Alcantara ei I sat on sablet coal With custom stitching it creates a vibrant atmosphere.

Standard equipment includes a DAB radio and TFT digital display, both measuring 7 inches diagonally, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

And since we're talking about connectivity, the Limited Edition offers Mopar Connect Jobswhich include My:Assistant, My:RemoteControl, My:Car, and My:Journey.

Furthermore, an automatic climate system, navigation system and a Beats sound system are available. Pricing for the Abarth 695 75th Anniversario has not yet been announced.