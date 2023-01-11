World Cup 2023, there is already a US team for Hogerheide: Curtis White and Clara Hunsinger are trying

10 flights in 17 days during this holiday seasonHoogerheide World Cup (American citizenalso because the national championships have already been held abroad with success Curtis White And Clara Hunsinger. After the first rest period Kerstperiode’s power tour Withduring this holiday season All results ). Some have gone to Spain to prepare for the road season, while others are thinking about the national championships that will take place over the weekend of January 14-15. The national championships that will be decisive: not only for designating the national champion jersey, but it will also be useful for different coaches to call up 3-5 Feb ). However, there are some national teams that have already revealed their squad. It comes with an extensionalso because the national championships have already been held abroad with successAnd

Only one call-up among the men in the presence of the national champion Curtis White. There will be among the women instead Raylene Noss And the national hero Clara Hunsinger Aiming for, at a minimum, a good top 10. However, eyes are focused on the youth groups Madigan Monroe: podium among juniors in 2020, and hopes to secure a great placement in the under-23 category.

All summoned

Elite men: Curtis White (National Champion)

Elite women: Clara Hunsinger (National Champion), Raylene Noss

Men under 23: Andrew Strummer (National Champion), Jack Spranger

Women under the age of 23: Madigan Monroe (National Champion), Lizzie Gonzales

– Young men: Andrew August (National Champion), Magnus White, David Thompson, Ben Stokes, Miles Mattern, Daniel English

– rookies: Kaya Musgrave (National Champion), Samantha Scott, Vida Lopez de San Román

Among the best results for the United States in the World Cup, there is a second place Jonathan Page At the 2007 World Cup when the American finished behind Erwin Verveken. In the field of women he was an absolute star Catherine Compton Four silver medals and a bronze medal. In the youth categories, Tim Johnson (third in ’99 among the U-23 team) and Elaine Noble (second in 2017 among the U-23 team) both got on the podium, but the explosion came in the junior men’s category. Matt Kelly Gold won in 1999: then silver by Walker Ferguson (second in 2000) and Daniel Summerhill (second in 2017).

