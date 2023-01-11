World Cup 2023, there is already a US team for Hogerheide: Curtis White and Clara Hunsinger are trying

Only one call-up among the men in the presence of the national champion Curtis White. There will be among the women instead Raylene Noss And the national hero Clara Hunsinger Aiming for, at a minimum, a good top 10. However, eyes are focused on the youth groups Madigan Monroe: podium among juniors in 2020, and hopes to secure a great placement in the under-23 category.
All summoned
Elite men: Curtis White (National Champion)
Elite women: Clara Hunsinger (National Champion), Raylene Noss
Men under 23: Andrew Strummer (National Champion), Jack Spranger
Women under the age of 23: Madigan Monroe (National Champion), Lizzie Gonzales
– Young men: Andrew August (National Champion), Magnus White, David Thompson, Ben Stokes, Miles Mattern, Daniel English
– rookies: Kaya Musgrave (National Champion), Samantha Scott, Vida Lopez de San Román
Among the best results for the United States in the World Cup, there is a second place Jonathan Page At the 2007 World Cup when the American finished behind Erwin Verveken. In the field of women he was an absolute star Catherine Compton Four silver medals and a bronze medal. In the youth categories, Tim Johnson (third in ’99 among the U-23 team) and Elaine Noble (second in 2017 among the U-23 team) both got on the podium, but the explosion came in the junior men’s category. Matt Kelly Gold won in 1999: then silver by Walker Ferguson (second in 2000) and Daniel Summerhill (second in 2017).
