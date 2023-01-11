“If you break up, you should think about the children.”

Teo Mamucari to “hyenas” He talked about his personal story after separating from his partner Thais and Wiggers. Program host Italy 1 He was the hero of one of the show’s now famous monologues, opening up to the audience about his role as an estranged parent. Father of a little girl who he hasn’t been able to see for three years: “When two people have a baby and are separated, it always suffers – it started – because in that situation it’s hard to do one’s best. I was confused, I had less certainty From her, because a mother is always a mother, but also a father is always a father, I repeated that to myself, but it was not good.
Mammucari spoke of suffering Created by this situation: “Once my daughter told me: Dad, it’s my fault if I hadn’t been there I wouldn’t have had these problems – she said -. Oh no, my love, no, you are not a problem, you are my strength, as I realized that When you break up, you don’t have to think about your problems, you have to think about the kidsThis is the only way you can be a good parent, which I am sure I am every day, and also thanks to my mother who, after those three years in Brazil, realized that she could not be a good mother by depriving me of the possibility of being a good father, Not everyone has their allergies, I understand, I don’t get lucky with everyone.”
at the end Call To those who find themselves having to face the same situation: To all fathers – concluded the Commander – I mean don’t seek revenge, don’t think about your problems, think about your children.
