World Cup 2022, Argentina and Poland in the Round of 16: Here’s who they will challenge

Doha, Qatar) – Begin to compose the scoreboard Round of 16 affiliate World Cup in QatarAfter today’s challenges, I crossed between Group C And the group d They decided to mate the following: la Francereigning world champion, first though with a knockout Tunisiawill deal with Polandwho finished the group stage in second place thanks to the better goal difference against them Mexico; L’Australiain its second historic qualifier for the knockout stage of the World Championship, after winning 1-0 in the “play-off” with Denmarkwill faceArgentinaThe first in his group, despite missing a penalty kick Messi and the “slip” on his debut thanks to a 2-0 victory over Poland.