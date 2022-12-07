Women’s football, Roma want to once again impress Wolfsburg in the Champions League – OA Sport

The appointment is tomorrow, at AOK Stadion (6.45pm). Rome will face the fourth commitment in Women’s Football Champions League against the Wolfsburgthe meeting is valid for Group B. A good position as the Giallorossi, with the same points as the Germans in the group (7 points) and basically behind them on goal difference.

The aim will be to bring home positive vibes from the first leg in Germany, even for her Keep St. Polten at a safe distance, is currently in third place with three points under his belt. The Capitolines are in a great moment and the leadership in Serie A speaks for itself. I Eight consecutive championship wins and ten successes in their last 11 first division meetings.

A strong team that plays football well Manuela Giuglianogreat creative director, Annamaria Sertoriniold fashioned and slippery wing like some others, e.g Valentina GiacintiGreed in the penalty area are strengths. A fact that also appeared in the Latina match against Wolfsburg, which ended 1-1: Giacente gave Roma the lead and Ewa Bajor to equalize. Bajor scored, among other things, in the last high-profile match at Bundesliga Frauen. Greens won the white and green 5-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt with the Dutchman Jill Roward On Shields, author of a hat-trick, as well as the aforementioned Bajor goal and Sarah Dorson’s goal. An impressive ride, with nine wins in as many comparisons at the National Review.

Tommy Strout Thus it is possible to count on a very solid list, given the technical and attractive qualities Alexandra Popewithout diminishing Icelandic Svendez Gene Jonsdottir Who in the challenge “Domenico Franchione” drove the Capitoline defense crazy from the left, with Elisa Bartoli They were forced to work extra hours. Roma will need a superior performance to emerge unscathed from the German green, but formation Alexander Sponge He got used to us very well.

Photo: La Presse