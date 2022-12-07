The fifth English series has launched its own streaming platform

there National LeagueThe fifth tier of English football has announced the launch of its broadcast platform.

The National League Board of Directors has completed the rollout of the announced streaming service for the second half of the current 2022/23 season.

The rollout will begin gradually from December 10th.

As I mentioned sportsThe first phase of the rollout will see the introduction of live broadcasts for local division clubs only, while the league will work with clubs in the north and south by staging pilot events in the second half of the season to ensure it can be launched for the duration of the northern and southern divisions during the 2023/24 season, the National League North and South sit under the National League.

The university said: “The National League would like to reaffirm its commitment to providing a high quality streaming platform for the benefit of all 72 member clubs. We thank BT Sport and title sponsors Vanarama for their continued support. Further updates on pricing and registration activity will be announced soon.“.

The announcement comes amid growing requests to launch the service, particularly from Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Representatives who completed the takeover of the Welsh team in February last year.

Pay-TV channel BT Sport has renewed its membership rights in the National League for three more seasons. The new agreement for exclusive rights to the UK National League will run until 2023-24, extending the broadcaster’s relationship with the League, which has held the rights since 2013 and has actively collaborated on the realization of the broadcast project.

