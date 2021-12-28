December 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prime Minister, Cavani saves United. Only one draw with Newcastle

Prime Minister, Cavani saves United. Only one draw with Newcastle

Mirabelle Hunt December 28, 2021 1 min read

Newcastle (UK) – the Manchester United brakes at home Newcastle. The Red Devils tied 1-1 and moved to -7 from fourth place occupied by Arsenal, but with the Red Devils recovering in two matches. The hosts stay penultimate at -2 from the safety zone. Newcastle opens the match in the seventh minute. Fatal error by Varane supported restart eleven fun. Longstaff serves Saint-Maximin which has a nice right to overturn crater De Gea. In the 41′ free kick scheme for Manchester United Greenwood was released but Dubravka, the outgoing, opposes it. In the second half, Rangnick tries to change things up by introducing Cavani and Sancho in place of Greenwood and Fred. But after just two minutes, Newcastle got a great chance to double with Saint-Maximin in front of the goal unable to give the appropriate force to the result, favoring the intervention of De Gea. Between 63 and 66 minutes, the United goalkeeper refused to double again for Newcastle with two good saves on Fraser and Saint-Maximin. In the 71st minute, the equalizer reached Manchester with a claw from Cavani. Two minutes to the end, a double chance for Newcastle. First, Murphy hits the post with a volley and then passes De Gea again on Almiron’s shot.

See also  "This is what deserves to beat Juventus."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Govit-19 and Omigron News: Real-time Announcements

December 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Ewan McGregor Loves Moto Guzzi: Obi-Wan – Mondo Moto

December 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Program, schedules, TV, streaming. Calendar from groups to final – OA Sport

December 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

“Even 70% less…”. The truth about the Omicron variable

December 28, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Covit USA, Vaccine Duty for Private Employees in New York

December 28, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Rai license fee, waiver 2022: Pay attention to the deadlines

December 28, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

BIAGIO D’ANELLI has been eliminated, you must leave her MIRIANA / Trevisan desperate!

December 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese