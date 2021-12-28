Prime Minister, Cavani saves United. Only one draw with Newcastle

Newcastle (UK) – the Manchester United brakes at home Newcastle. The Red Devils tied 1-1 and moved to -7 from fourth place occupied by Arsenal, but with the Red Devils recovering in two matches. The hosts stay penultimate at -2 from the safety zone. Newcastle opens the match in the seventh minute. Fatal error by Varane supported restart eleven fun. Longstaff serves Saint-Maximin which has a nice right to overturn crater De Gea. In the 41′ free kick scheme for Manchester United Greenwood was released but Dubravka, the outgoing, opposes it. In the second half, Rangnick tries to change things up by introducing Cavani and Sancho in place of Greenwood and Fred. But after just two minutes, Newcastle got a great chance to double with Saint-Maximin in front of the goal unable to give the appropriate force to the result, favoring the intervention of De Gea. Between 63 and 66 minutes, the United goalkeeper refused to double again for Newcastle with two good saves on Fraser and Saint-Maximin. In the 71st minute, the equalizer reached Manchester with a claw from Cavani. Two minutes to the end, a double chance for Newcastle. First, Murphy hits the post with a volley and then passes De Gea again on Almiron’s shot.