July 25, 2022

Women's Euro 2022, 9 million viewers on TV in England

Mirabelle Hunt July 25, 2022

The growth in audience and visibility of European women’s football continues.

The quarter-final between England and Spain, won by the English 2-1, from Women’s European Championship 2022 Last July 20 saw a peak in UK TV viewers with 9 million likes Pasted on BBC TV and Live.

In England, at the moment, this figure is the highest viewership recorded on television in a tournament match that ends at Wembley on July 31.

As I mentioned Sports Pro MediaThe audience registered on the channel BBC One from the Public Services Network peaked at 7.6 million viewers, with an addition of 1.5 million watching the match on iPlayer and BBC Sport digital platforms.

The maximum broadcast audience for the past eight matches is more than double the 4.5 million viewers who watched the opening match between England and Austria on various BBC platforms.

The British women’s football fan record of 11.7 million, set by England’s World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to the United States on the BBC, is still a long way off.

The semi-finals of lionesses Against Sweden or Belgium on July 26 is likely to challenge that record, with coverage provided nationwide once again by the BBC.

See also  "It was not right to call Dybala"

