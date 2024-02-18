With this trick, say goodbye to scratches on the edges You don't even touch the sidewalk

In our cities, we have come to know all too well – in spite of ourselves – that in order to be able to park your car, you need not only a great deal of luck, but much more than that.

It's annoying, very familiar, Firstly. This is for obvious reasons: first and foremost, as we notice every day, the spaces in which this is possible Park in hidingor it is narrow.

Already able to find one in Sometimes it is a luxury If not an illusion, and what's more, if you find yourself in or characterized by very small spaces sidewalk.

The fact is that the same sidewalk, which represents a good ally for pedestrians, for example, actually becomes a mortal enemy for those who have to. to the garden.

The curb, but not only, can be a big obstacle when you go to put the car in one place Parking spaces Specifically for Size issues.

Crawling on ledges, now you can avoid them: just do it this way

One of the most unpleasant things that can happen, and it actually happens more often than we think, is related to many things You hate edge scratches. Some simply cannot avoid it, in others they realize it too late, but they remain anyway The gift is not appreciated at all For car drivers.

However, there is a trick we can use to completely say goodbye, once and for all, to the hated “accidents” of wheel rims and scratches: there is no risk of even touching the pavement if you perform maneuvers of this type. Or how? Easy to say. Simply point the right rearview mirror towards the underside when reversing, to look at the curb, certainly at the curb, and be able to maintain the correct distance.

The steps to follow are very simple and almost automatic. First, engage reverse gear and turn the rearview mirrors to the right so you can look out bottom. Then, once the mirror is in place, if you can see Road surface, you can continue.

At this point, you start reversing, still checking your view in the mirror, and continue to park slowly trying to always maintain the same view and position so as not to lose your references and, if necessary, move the steering wheel as much as necessary Maintain trend.