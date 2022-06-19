June 19, 2022

Schedules GT World Challenge Program TV Live Stream June 19 – OA Sport

June 19, 2022

The second and final day of racing in Zandvoort at the AWS-powered Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe. Everything is ready for Q2 and Race-2 from the third chapter of the Sprint Cupa very exciting tournament that continues to stir emotions.

Live broadcast of the World Team Challenge with Valentino Rossi at 9.30 and 14.00

After Brands Hatch (UK) and Magny-Cours (France), we are back on the classic track like the Dutch track, a facility that returned after a major renovation in 2020 to welcome the best formula from last season.

Dries Fanthur / Charles Wirts (WRT #32 / Audi) and Timur Bogoslavsky / Raphael Marcelo (Akkodis ASP #89 / Mercedes) Expected for a new duel at the top, with attention Valentino Rossi. The “Doctor” is looking for a new Top10, a mission not impossible with the Belgian Frederic Vervich (WRT #46/Audi).

The GTWC Europe Sprint Q2 Cup and Zandvoort Race-2 will be broadcast live on YouTube (“GTWorld” channel). Sky Sport Action (Channel 206), SkyGO and NOW will provide live broadcasting services for the second Dutch test, While OA Sport will keep you updated with our live stream all day long.

GTWC EUROPE ZANDVOORT

Sunday 19 June
Q2 at 9.30
Race – 2 2.00 pm

GTWC Europe ZANDVOORT on TV

Live Q2 and Race-2 on YouTube (GTWorld Channel)

Live TV Race-2 on Sky Sports Action (Channel 206)

Race-2 Live Streaming on SkyGO and NOW

Q2 Race-2 live text on OA Sport

