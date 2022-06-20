June 20, 2022

Juventus, Operation Demiral data: official press release

Mirabelle Hunt June 20, 2022

there Juventus Reveals the agreements signed with Atalanta For the final clip fun admiral At the Nerazzurri Club. process of 20 million euros Which also provides for a 10% discount on the potential future sale of the Defender. Demiral Last season, Friday 42 matches with Atalanta Between the tournament and the Champions League, the European League and the Italian Cup.

Demiral for Atalanta, official statement from Juventus

here it is Official press release Juventus published it on their website:Juventus Football Club has announced that Atalanta BCSpA, following the agreement signed on August 6, 2021, has exercised the option to definitively acquire the registration rights of Merih Demiral for €20 million, payable in 4 years, which may increase by an additional €2.5 million when Achieving specific sporting goals during the term of the contract. The Agreement also provides for a bonus, in favor of Juventus, of 10% of the higher consideration arising from any future transfer (temporary or final) of the player’s right to services to a third party club compared to the amount already paid by Atalanta. for Juventus. This operation generates a positive economic impact of approximately 11.2 million euros.”

