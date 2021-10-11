October 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Windows 11 or Windows 10 - choose what works for you

Windows 11 or Windows 10 – choose what works for you

Gerald Bax October 11, 2021 2 min read

Windows 11 The following can be installed at least Four options, the simplest of which involves the use of Windows Update (But only for computers that meet the minimum hardware requirements). Microsoft It has now revealed a fifth alternative that can be exploited in case of a clean install.

Windows 11 when installing Windows 10

Microsoft operating systems are installed via the so-called OOBE (Experience out of the box). The term usually refers to the procedure that begins when the user “takes the computer out of the box”, but can be expanded to include all steps that allow for a clean (or from scratch) installation. Thanks to a specific update (KB5005716You can install Windows 11 during the Windows 10 setup wizard.

If the computer is compatible with the new operating system, when the user performs a clean installation of the program Windows 10 2004, 20H2, 21H1 e 21H2 (Version to be released in the next few weeks), you will see this screen:

The user can then choose to stay with Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11. This is possible because the update KB5005716 is downloaded in the background during the OOBE procedure (so only if the computer is connected to the Internet).

This method is especially useful for devices with ARM processor, such as the Surface Pro X. The Installation Assistant does not support ARM processors, while the Media Creation Tool creates an ISO image that is not compatible with ARM processors.

to install Windows 11 on older PCs Alternatively, you can follow formal procedure Microsoft or use the tool Windows11 upgrade Does not verify compliance with minimum hardware requirements.

See also  Far Cry 5 is free this weekend on all platforms - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

He’s been waiting for his video card for a year, the guy sends a cake to the store and gets the GPU!

October 11, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Cupertino’s appeal against access to external websites and stores – Nerd4.life

October 11, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Better on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X | S? A digital foundry reveals the truth – Nerd4.life

October 10, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Alexander Schallenberg is the new Austrian chancellor

October 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Conflicts in Rome, the protagonist protagonist condemned the cramps of the struggle

October 11, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Stellantis, Maserati pass on to Mirafiori. Confirmed launch of new models

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I lost my job because of my illness”

October 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese