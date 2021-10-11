Windows 11 or Windows 10 – choose what works for you

Windows 11 The following can be installed at least Four options, the simplest of which involves the use of Windows Update (But only for computers that meet the minimum hardware requirements). Microsoft It has now revealed a fifth alternative that can be exploited in case of a clean install.

Windows 11 when installing Windows 10

Microsoft operating systems are installed via the so-called OOBE (Experience out of the box). The term usually refers to the procedure that begins when the user “takes the computer out of the box”, but can be expanded to include all steps that allow for a clean (or from scratch) installation. Thanks to a specific update (KB5005716You can install Windows 11 during the Windows 10 setup wizard.

If the computer is compatible with the new operating system, when the user performs a clean installation of the program Windows 10 2004, 20H2, 21H1 e 21H2 (Version to be released in the next few weeks), you will see this screen:

The user can then choose to stay with Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11. This is possible because the update KB5005716 is downloaded in the background during the OOBE procedure (so only if the computer is connected to the Internet).

This method is especially useful for devices with ARM processor, such as the Surface Pro X. The Installation Assistant does not support ARM processors, while the Media Creation Tool creates an ISO image that is not compatible with ARM processors.

to install Windows 11 on older PCs Alternatively, you can follow formal procedure Microsoft or use the tool Windows11 upgrade Does not verify compliance with minimum hardware requirements.