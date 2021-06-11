The WitcherCon is announced by Netflix and CD Projekt Red – Nerd4.life

At the conclusion of the geek, and they share, an event dedicated to excellence the magician 360 degrees, born from the cooperation between Netflix, to whom we owe the TV series starring Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), and CD Projekt Red, author of the Software House of the most popular electronic role-playing trilogy in recent years, as well as several sub-programs.



The Witchercon, the poster

The Witchercon will take place on July 9, 2021, in just under a month. The official program, which is still very partial, talks about insights into creating video games, series, animated film (coming), and gadgets. There will also be behind-the-scenes footage to accompany the whole thing.

In addition to subjects, there will also be people. More precisely, space will be given to those who gave life to the video and television game The Witcher, with news and announcements related to both. There will also be moments dedicated to the culture of the continent in which the franchise is set.

However, Netflix and CD Projekt Red are keen to identify that No new games will be announced From The Witcher, so let’s not expect any surprises. The full program will be revealed soon (follow the file official site to stay informed).

The first live broadcast will be on July 9, 2021 at 19:00.