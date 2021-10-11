The President of the Czech Republic is in intensive care

The President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, He was taken to the hospital In intensive care, his health worsened, about which many other details were not disclosed. Zeman is 77 years old, suffers from diabetes and has been having difficulty walking for some time. His hospitalization now could make the process of forming a new government even more complicated: it was held on Friday and Saturday Parliamentary elections The Czech constitution states that it is the president who is entrusted with the task of forming a new executive branch (as the Italian does).

In the elections, the party with the most votes was the party led by billionaire and incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Babis, of populist orientation and Zeman’s political ally: the party is called ANO, which in Czech means “yes” and is short for “citizens’ work. Non Satisfied,” with 27.1 percent of the vote, below pre-election expectations. The most voted political force was the center-right SPOLU (“Together”) coalition, which consists of three parties: it is led by former university professor Peter Fiala and won 27.9 percent of the vote.

Before the vote, Zeman said he would give the position to the only party that received the most votes and not to the coalition with the most seats in parliament. If Zeeman is able to articulate an official decision and will keep what was previously indicated, it will be up to the ANO to attempt to form the new government; If he is unable to express a decision, it will be up to the Speaker of Parliament to do so, at which point the choice may be different.

Zeman was taken to hospital after a short meeting with the prime minister, whom he considers very close to him. The Sunday Baby did not release any official statement regarding the interview with the president, but later he wrote On Facebook, the ANO will be the strongest single party in the Czech parliament.

Babis has ruled since December 2017, and in recent years has been criticized by the opposition above all for its conflicting interests, its skeptical approach to the European Union, the increase in public debt, and the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, there has been talk recently of his involvement in cosiddetti pandora leaves, according to which he secretly bought a castle worth $22 million in France, and paid for it with money from some company located abroad. according to survey Kuntar Research Agency quoted Politico 8 percent of ANO supporters would have voted for another party exactly after the documents were revealed: votes that would have been crucial to the victory of the party, which instead received 36,000 fewer votes than the centre-right coalition.

In any case, even if Papis gets the position to form the new government, he will face a deeply divided parliament: SPOLU and the centrist alliance PirStan, which came in third with 15.6 percent of the vote, won 108 of the 200 seats. …from Parliament, and they both said they didn’t want to rule with him.

