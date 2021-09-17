Wind intensification, in a few days the speed of RAFFICAS is expected to reach 70 km / h. We tell you where »ILMETEO.it

Weather: The wind is intensifying, in a few days, heights of up to 70 km / h are expected. We tell you where

Strong winds coming over ItalyIn a few days, in the course of weekendAnd Weather conditions are expected again in sharp deterioration, due to the approach of a dangerous cyclonic vortex. In addition to heavy rainWe expect a strong wind that will blow with it gusts of wind as far as 70 km / h capable of causing storm surges along the most exposed coasts.

But let’s go through in order by analyzing Latest updates To better understand the most affected areas.

In addition to thunderstorms over the northern central regions, we will talk about winds, especially from the day Sunday 19 September When we anticipate the entry required for Mistral over Sardinia western h Bonifacio Strait (Here storms can reach approximately 70-80 km/h) Thus wave motion is expected to increase until it reaches roughness or raging.

Instead, it will explode Libeccio between high Tuscany and Liguria East, with peaks over 60/70 km/h where there are some storm surges Along the most exposed coasts. Finally, currents from the western quadrants will also circulate on the central Tyrrhenian. These conditions will also remain on Monday 20th before the general attenuation of the phenomenon.

Strong winds of more than 70 km/h in Sardinia and between eastern Liguria and upper Tuscany