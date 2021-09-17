Space: Chinese astronauts return after record mission – the world

September 17, 2021

September 17, 2021

The three astronauts from the China National Space Administration (CNSA) who departed last June for the Tiangong Space Station returned to Earth today. Their three-month mission, named Shenzhou-12, was the longest China has ever undertaken in space. CCTV reports that. On June 17, Ni Haisheng, Liu Beoming and Tang Hongbo departed from the Gobi Desert (northwest of the country).

The capsule landed with ‘takonauts’ via a parachute in the Gobi Desert at 13:35 locally (7:35 in Italy). “The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft has landed successfully,” state broadcaster CCTV reported in a live broadcast dedicated to the event.

“Real gold is not afraid of fire,” Ni Haisheng joked with a teammate, citing a Chinese proverb during the comeback stage. Shenzhou-12 landed safely on the ground, and CCTV reported that it was “waiting for search and rescue teams to arrive on the ground.”

