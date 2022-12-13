Why is the TV series Violetta so popular?

In 2022, the Latin American television series Violetta celebrates 10 years since the release of its first episode And she did so through a special where Tini, along with co-stars Jorge Blanco, Candy Molvezzi, and Michy Lambre, translate some of the series’ most popular songs. The private, in Italy, is titled Tiny: Love and a lot of music and available at Disney +.

The Violetta series was launched in the unprecedented tween-telenovela format, a very popular format in Latin America similar to a soap opera but designed with a specific target, that of teenagers (approximately 8-12 years old). Episode after episode, season after season, Violetta falls in love, discovers her passion for music, and grows on screen.

Followed by a mainly female audience – between 6 and 14 years old – the series was watched by around 20 million people in Europe between January and March 2013.

Violetta: a success story

It was released on Disney Channel in Latin America on May 14, 2012Violetta quickly became a favorite with the country’s audience and, over the course of its three seasons, turned into a true international cultural phenomenon. The series has been broadcast on Disney Channel in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Russia, and has reached nearly 140 countries in 15 languages.

The TV series Violetta has spawned four studio albums, a live album, two international concert tours, three feature films and numerous collections of productions inspired by the series. Violet became Disney’s first franchise outside the United States.

The Three full seasons of Violetta, the movie Tini – Violeta’s new life and own Tiny: Love and a lot of music Available on Disney+.

Violet’s strengths

Violetta has brought to life a relatable story for both Latin American and European audiences. The series was also the first original, tween-focused co-production created by Disney Channels Latin America and Disney Channels EMEA; It is an unparalleled regional and multicultural effort with a deeply captivating story.

A difference has also been made Very talented international staff.

Besides being a great entertainment, Violet conveys Disney messages and valuable life lessons to children and teensincluding the importance of teamwork, perseverance, friendship and leadership.