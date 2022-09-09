September 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

730-modello-blog

Who should do it and how does it work

Karen Hines September 9, 2022 2 min read
residenceNews730Model 730/2022 Deadline Approaching: Who Should Do It and How It Works

Watch out for the 730/2022 deadline: All certified taxpayers can consult and download a pre-filled 2022 form directly from the Revenue Agency website.

There is plenty of time until the next stage September 30 to redirect Model 730/2022.

It is possible on the website of the Revenue Agency Consult, edit and download the pre-filled documentafter authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS.

Let’s see in the next article who should do this and how the procedure works.

Form 730 pre-filled by September 30

Revenue Agency 1200 & # 215; 675

Model should be 730/2022 Broadcasting by September 30th.

Taxpayers can refer to a pre-filled Form 730 online by accessingReserved area for revenue agency website and authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS.

Within the Service, it is possible to view, amend and/or complete your acknowledgment before it is sent to the Agency. Once sent, the advertisement It remains viewable and downloadable within their approved area.

Pre-filled Form 730: Who should file it

revenue agency

The 730 pre-filled forms 2022 These may be sent to the Revenue Agency by those who, in tax year 2021, have imposed one or more of the following Income types:

  • retirement income,
  • Income from a fixed-term job, if the employment relationship lasted at least from April to July 2022, if the 730 was filed through a tax withholding agent (employer),
  • Labor income, if the return is provided by sufficient employees, if the fixed-term employment relationship lasts at least from June to July 2022;
  • permanent employment income (including Italians working abroad, when income is determined on the basis of traditional annual salaries);
  • Income from unemployment, mobility and layoffs in Naspi, dis-coll;
  • Income earned as school workers is unstable, with a fixed-term employment contract, if the contract starts from September of the year 2021 until June 2022;
  • income of cooperative members;
  • priests’ wages;
  • salaries of constitutional judges, parliamentarians and other persons holding public office;
  • Remuneration for independent work within the organization for employees of the National Health Service;
  • Income from self-employment at times.
See also  Daylight saving time is back: we'll sleep less than an hour tonight. $200 million is expected to be saved

They can also submit a pre-filled Form 730 heirs Who filed the tax return on behalf of deceased relatives and agricultural producers are exempt from filing 770 Irap and VAT returns.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Confartigianato: 881 thousand SMEs at risk, 3.5 million jobs – Economy

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

1800 euro bill for a working week

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Heineken Oktoberfest 2022”, a contest for a new phishing scam

September 8, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

US imposes new sanctions on Iran after cyber attack in Albania – Ultima Ora

September 9, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Who should do it and how does it work

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Saudi Arabia, “easy” electronic visas for European Union tourists

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A digital portal for space projects and ideas was born

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines