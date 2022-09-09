Who should do it and how does it work

Watch out for the 730/2022 deadline: All certified taxpayers can consult and download a pre-filled 2022 form directly from the Revenue Agency website.
There is plenty of time until the next stage September 30 to redirect Model 730/2022.
It is possible on the website of the Revenue Agency Consult, edit and download the pre-filled documentafter authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS.
Let’s see in the next article who should do this and how the procedure works.
Form 730 pre-filled by September 30
Model should be 730/2022 Broadcasting by September 30th.
Taxpayers can refer to a pre-filled Form 730 online by accessingReserved area for revenue agency website and authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS.
Within the Service, it is possible to view, amend and/or complete your acknowledgment before it is sent to the Agency. Once sent, the advertisement It remains viewable and downloadable within their approved area.
Pre-filled Form 730: Who should file it
The 730 pre-filled forms 2022 These may be sent to the Revenue Agency by those who, in tax year 2021, have imposed one or more of the following Income types:
- retirement income,
- Income from a fixed-term job, if the employment relationship lasted at least from April to July 2022, if the 730 was filed through a tax withholding agent (employer),
- Labor income, if the return is provided by sufficient employees, if the fixed-term employment relationship lasts at least from June to July 2022;
- permanent employment income (including Italians working abroad, when income is determined on the basis of traditional annual salaries);
- Income from unemployment, mobility and layoffs in Naspi, dis-coll;
- Income earned as school workers is unstable, with a fixed-term employment contract, if the contract starts from September of the year 2021 until June 2022;
- income of cooperative members;
- priests’ wages;
- salaries of constitutional judges, parliamentarians and other persons holding public office;
- Remuneration for independent work within the organization for employees of the National Health Service;
- Income from self-employment at times.
They can also submit a pre-filled Form 730 heirs Who filed the tax return on behalf of deceased relatives and agricultural producers are exempt from filing 770 Irap and VAT returns.
