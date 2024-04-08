Where to see it, time and precedents in the World Cup quarter-finals

The date with history is getting closer and closer. Italbasket has been called upon to challenge against one of the favorites to win the World Cup: the United States….

The date with history is getting closer and closer. Italbasket was called upon to compete against one of the favorites to win the World Cup: the United States. After topping their group, beating Serbia in the final match of the second stage, Bozeko's team faces the United States in the quarter-finals of the World Championship, 25 years after the last time.

hours

The match between Italy and the United States will take place on Tuesday, September 5 with the match scheduled for 2.40pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Where to see it

The Italy-USA match will be visible live for free on Rai, but also on Sky and DAZN. Therefore, you will also be able to follow the match via live broadcast on Raiplay, SkyGo, Now and the Dazn platform.

former

There have been three precedents between Italy and the United States, all in the World Cup and ending in two victories for the United States and one for the Azzurri. In the quarter-finals in 1998, the American team won 80-77, while the victory in the group stage in 2006 was clearer: 94-85. But Italy's success dates back to 1978, when the Azzurri won the second group stage with a score of 81-80 in Manila.

