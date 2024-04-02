The Americans are on fire, the second defeat for the Azzurri

CClick here to update Life life

4.45pm: That's all for now, thanks for following us and see you tomorrow at 9.00am between Italy and Sweden. Good evening!

4.44pm: If there was any regret for Italy, it was perhaps in the early part of the game when the Americans conceded something and the Azzurri couldn't take the chance. Tomorrow, Retornaz and his teammates will try to recover against Sweden and the Netherlands. We need at least one victory to continue our pursuit of the direct elimination stage

4.42pm: The United States beats Italy 5-4. This is the second defeat for the Italian team in the World Cup. Frankly, there is little regret for Retornaz and company who did not have a great game but did not make any mistakes at all. The United States is playing two top-flight matches in a statistically impressive event, and this time it's Italy's turn to take us on

4.39 pm: Retornaz puts the central goalkeeper and Shuster dismantles him, now Retornaz puts him down and then the easy attempt for Shuster

4.36pm: Again American stone on point when there are 4 shots remaining, no guards. It's time for Italy, let's see what Retornaz can come up with but the margins are very limited

4.34pm: Blue midfield guards dismantled, American stone at the point with 8 shots missed at the end of the final end. Hopes became increasingly dim for Italy

4.30pm: American Stone after 4 rounds in the last over

4.27pm: The end has been cancelled, and now the Azzurri need a half-miracle to win this match

4.25pm: Go Home Free When the last two shots are missing, we go to cancel the ending that USA wanted, and who will be able to play the last ending with the available hand

4.23pm: Everything reaches the Americans today. The trio failed and stoned the point for our opponents. So beating them is really difficult…

4.18pm: American Stone scores with 8 shots to go

4.16pm: Two American stones to the point after 4 shots in the penultimate end

4.12pm: Retornaz takes the point by placing the stone in the middle of the house, and the Azzurri equalize with two missing goals: 4-4

4.07pm: There are 2 American stones at the point when the last 4 shots from the end are missing. There is a blue stone in the house. It will be very difficult to win more than one point for the Azzurri

4.03pm: Two American Stones come into the house with 8 shots remaining in the end

3.59 pm. American stone to the point after the first 4 shots of the eighth end

3.55pm: The rejection arrives and the USA leads again 3-4

3.54pm: Schuster's failure is not ideal and leads to a double retornaz who arrives on time. Blue Stone is on the point when Shuster's final shot misses and will just need to find an easy foul to find the double point

3.50pm: After two shots by Mosaner, two American stones remain on the point, and the Italian goalkeeper's attempts are not accurate. 5 shots left to go. The Retornaz spell is needed to avoid suffering from the triple point

3.47pm: Three American stones on point after 8 shots in the 7th end. We need to do some cleaning at home, Mosaner tries

3.44pm: Blue stone to point after 4 shots in the 7th end

3.40pm: It's a double point for Italy! Retornaz does not miss the last shot and places the stone in the middle of the house, giving Italy the first lead in the match: 3-2 after six goals.

3.37pm: Shusterva collides with the Italian goalkeeper and now there are two Italian stones at opposite ends of the house at the point

3.35pm: Mosaner clears house on a double fault and then places the blue stone at point with 4 shots remaining in the final over.

3.33pm: Bluestone to the point after 8 shots in the sixth over

3.29pm: American Stone scores after 4 shots in the sixth end

3.20pm: Magic from Retornaz who manages to push the blue stone closer to the center of the house. Shuster is looking for the decisive shot, but he has to settle for a point a few centimeters away. Use forward again: 1-2

3.18pm: Incredible traffic at home. There are two American stones on the point when the last two shots are missing

3.14pm: Italy are in great danger, having to face a double American stone at this point, with four shots remaining. Choosing Retornaz was not easy

3.12pm: American stone, surrounded by blue stones at the point where the last 5 shots were lost

3.10pm: Two blue stones at the point with 8 shots remaining in the end

3.05pm: A blue stone scored after 4 shots

3.00pm: Round 4 cancelled, return to the USA before the break

2.56pm: Another American stone at the point where the last 4 shots from the 4th party are missing

2.54pm: American Stone scores after 8 shots in the fourth period

2.51pm: Bluestone scores after 4 shots in the fourth end

2.47pm: Retornaz fails and Italy has to settle for just one point in the third end. The Americans did a good job of placing the stones in a place that was not easy for Retornaz to reach

2.44pm: Two more Italian points when the last two shots from the end are missed

2.41pm There are 2 blue stones at the point when the last 4 third party shots are missing

2.37pm: Another blue stone to the point well covered by the American guards, to the point after 8 shots in the second end

2.35pm: Bluestone to the point after 4 shots at the third end

2.31pm: The second round has been cancelled, and the USA remains ahead 0-1

2.27pm: Another blue stone at the point with 4 shots remaining, we can move towards canceling the end

2.24pm: Blue stone to the point after 8 shots in the second end

2.21pm: American Stone scores after the first 4 shots from the second end

2:17 pm: The United States does not cancel the end, but rather snatches the point and leads 0-1

2.13pm: So American stone that the last 4 shots are missing. We are heading towards abolition

2.10 pm: Arman “returns” the gift from the United States of America that he used to disinfect the house after 8 shots.

2.07pm: Hamilton's second shot is long, and Italy are on point by stone after 4 shots

2.04 pm: The match is about to start for the USA

14.01: The Italian squad selected by the Italian coaching staff (head coach Claudio Pescia and coach Ryan Fry) will consist of the following athletes: Sebastiano Arman, Mattia Giovanella, Amos Mosaner and skip Joel Retornaz with Francesco. De Zanna in an understudy role.

1.58pm: A round robin is scheduled between thirteen teams: the top two teams qualify directly for the semi-finals, and the teams in third and sixth places play a qualifying match.

1.55 pm: The United States, led by John Schuster, appears to be one step away, as it faces the Azzurri today and has so far achieved three victories over Switzerland (5-3), Norway (9-3) and South Korea (9-3), compared to one defeat. Just. Against Canada (3-10) and Norway's Magnus Ramsville. On paper, South Korea and Japan are one step behind, the Czech Republic, led by Lukas Klima, Germany, led by Mark Moskatewitz, and the Netherlands, led by Wouter Gosgens. New Zealand under Anton Hood should be the weakest of all.

1.52pm: This is the standings after the first days of competition:

1 Sweden – Sweden 5 5 0

2 Canada – Canada 5 4 1

2 ETA – Italy 5 4 1

2 Shanghai Cooperation Organization – Scotland 5 4 1

5 Germany – Germany 5 3 2

5 Swiss – Switzerland 5 3 2

5 United States of America – United States 5 3 2

June 8 – Czech Republic 6 3 3

9 NED – Netherlands 5 2 3

9 Norway – Norway 5 2 3

11 Japan – Japan 6 1 5

12 New Zealand – New Zealand 5 0 5

13 Korea – Korea 6 0 6

1.49 pm: Italy, led by skip Joel Retornaz, is a serious contender for the medals: after a third place in 2022 and a fourth place in 2023, the Azzurri managed to impose themselves in the Grand Slam tournaments and closed the round robin of the Grand Slam tournaments undefeated in the last continental review, only Then it collapses during the direct removal stage. Jannik Schwaller's Switzerland, who just claimed bronze twelve months ago, must be taken seriously.

1.46pm: Sweden's great Niklas Edin, capable of winning four in a row between 2018 and 2022, is seeking the 12th seal in its history. Watch out for Canada's Brad Gushue, who is dreaming of climbing to the top of the podium after the Maple Leafs lost four finals in the last five editions.

1.43pm: The World Championships will be held in Schaffhausen (Switzerland) from March 30 to April 7. There are many contenders for the world title, starting with Bruce Mowatt's Scotland, who are preparing to defend the title they won last year, while also winning the European Championship.

1.40pm: Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the sixth match of the qualifiers for the Swiss 2024 Men's World Cup between Italy and the USA.

