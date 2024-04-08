Italy: This is the total solar eclipse that occurred on August 11, 1999 and can be seen in Italy

The photos are part of a historical documentary. By video, in a live call from Salzburg, where the solar eclipse was total and, as you will see, the night deepening into daylight, there was journalist Paolo Friese.

I An astronomical phenomenon From a solar eclipse 1999 It left an indelible mark on the memories of those who were lucky enough to witness it. the August 11 That year, the sky darkened on a road that crossed several countries, in an event of rare beauty and scientific importance.

Shade Luna He started his journey onAtlantic Ocean, moving quickly towards the east. Before the sun reached its peak, darkness fell over the south of the country United kingdomand touched north FranceI got through Belgium, Luxembourgsouth Germania, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia And north Yugoslavia, specifically in Vojvodina. The point of maximum darkness occurred near Ocnele Mari, near Râmnicu Vâlcea in Romaniain 11:03 UTCThe sun was completely covered for 2 minutes and 22 seconds, an experience of complete darkness under a bright sky.

The road then continued east, crossing a river BulgariaI Black Seathe Türkiye,l'Iransouth Pakistan And theIndiaconcluding his journey in Bay of Bengal. A heavenly journey that united different cultures and countries under the same dark sky.

This event marks the return of the total eclipse in Europe after that July 22, 1990And it won't even happen again March 20, 2015. This eclipse in 1999, with Size 1.029Not only did it provide an extraordinary natural spectacle, but it also allowed scientists to study the most intimate details of the interaction between creatures Luna H Shoe.

Each eclipse brings with it a sense of wonder and a unique opportunity to contemplate stunning precisionbeing. This special celestial alignment of 1999 provided a moment of connection between heaven and earth, witnessed by millions across the vast path of the moon's shadow.