Cyberpunk 2077 may have new content in the future if there are any interesting ideas

Despite the support in terms of New content for every Cyberpunk 2077 Officially concluded with Update 2.1, along with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, Director: Gabe Amatangelo He did not rule out the possibility of innovations in this sense also occurring in the future, if interesting ideas emerge.

During a recent interview by Ralph “Skill Up” Panebianco, the Cyberpunk 2077 director reported that the door isn't completely closed on potential new content for the game, even if it's very difficult to see, given that the team in-house has meanwhile moved on to new projects.

“There might be some new little things in the future, it all depends on how it turns out,” Amatangelo explained I'm working on a sequelAnd the possibility of good opportunities arising.”