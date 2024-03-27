WhatsApp, the turning point everyone has been waiting for: now it's possible to do it

WhatsApp updates to allow you to pin up to 3 messages in chats – PianetaCellulare.it (Credit: Worawee Meepian/shutterstock)

WhatsApp users now have the ability to pin up to three messages they want to keep at the top of each chat. The limit has tripled compared to when the feature was launched that allows you to pin important messages in chats.

WhatsApp The company has announced an update to the feature that allows you to pin your most important messages to the top of a chat, which was introduced just a few months ago. A new feature after its launch in 2019 is the ability to pin favorite chats to the top of the chat list. If initially it was possible to pin only a maximum of one message per conversation, for a few days now it has become possible to pin up to three important messages per conversation.

To announce the expansion to up to 3 pinnable messages in WhatsApp, the service’s official account posted on X on Thursday, March 21, 2024: “If you like pinning one message, you'll love pinning three messages, [emoji pin] Because now you can pin up to 3 messages in your conversationsAnd the official WhatsApp account posted on the Threads website: “You can now pin up to 3 messages in chats“.

As reported TechCrunchFurthermore, both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart announced this news in their WhatsApp channel. To confirm everything, there is also an online WhatsApp support page (faq.whatsapp.com/294619079641794), where you can now read: “You can pin up to three messages to the top of the chat. “

How to pin important messages in conversations

for every Pin a message to the top of the chat Individually or in a group, simply tap and hold on the message you want to fix, then tap the menu related to the message (the three-dot icons at the top right) and select “Pinned'. You can pin text messages, photos, or even polls. When you pin a message, you can choose how long it will remain pinned between a day (24 hours), a week (7 days), or a month (30 days). After the period expires, the message is automatically unpinned. However, it is possible to remove pinned messages before a pre-set deadline from the top of the chat. To do this, simply press and hold on the message you want to unpin, then select “Remove” and confirm the action.

If more than one message is pinned to the top, only the most recent message will be displayed at the top. However, the logo with the message indicates that there are other messages across the sign and you just need to touch the logo to go to the previously pinned message, and so on, alternating between the pinned messages on top.

Regarding pinning messages in group chats, please note that admins have the option to allow or not allow group members to pin messages in the chat settings. When you pin a message in a group chat, all members receive a notification with the name of the person who pinned the message. Members who join the group after pinning the message cannot see it, as it was sent before they joined the chat.