The N symbol on your phone, what it means and why it is dangerous

At the top of the screens of all smartphones we find a series of symbols and icons. It's the operating system's way of displaying information to us and letting us know what's happening on the device.

In this particular part of the screen, where the time and operator name are also located, different icons appear, one for each function active at that moment. This area is called «Status bar». Sometimes different symbols appear that have never been seen before. As in the case ofIcon “N”.

What does the “N” symbol on your phone mean?

In addition to the time and the name of your SIM card carrier (not always present), all Android devices have a status bar at the top of the screen where there are icons that identify the apps and programs running on the phone.

If you have mobile data, you'll see the connection type (4G, 5G…) and signal strength. If the WiFi network is active, the typical icon with three convex waves will appear. When Bluetooth is turned on, you will see an icon that looks like a “B”.

and sometimes, There is an “N” in the status barwhich means NFC. The abbreviation means “Near field communication“” can be translated as “”Close communicationThis is a type of short-range data transfer that uses a wireless network to send and receive data.

There is an “N” icon. It means that your Android device's NFC has been activated. But be careful, most smartphones of the latest generation do not always show this symbol if NFC is working.

NFC technology is used for i Smartphone payments. Whenever you bring your Android device closer to an enabled POS (within a 4-centimeter radius), you are using NFC technology. If the letter “N” does not appear in your status bar, the option may be disabled.

Is the “N” icon dangerous?

We were crook It takes possession of your smartphone, and can't use it to pay via NFC, unless it knows your phone's unlock code.

But there are others Risks To know.

One of the most common concerns related to NFC is Wiretappingwhich occurs when a third person Intercepts the signal It is sent between two devices. When fraudsters intercept data transfer between the smartphone and the point of sale, they are able to access credit card data. They can also steal other personal information exchanged between two smartphones.

There is another risk to take into consideration Data manipulation or corruption. This happens when a fraudster intercepts the transmitted signal, alters it, and sends it wherever he wants. Therefore stolen information can be damaged or modified.

Finally, there is another aspect that threatens those who use NFC on their smartphones: virus.



Although smartphone viruses are very rare today, they are on the rise. NFC technology could allow fraudsters to send a virus and store bank account and credit card information on smartphones, thus being able to steal money from unlucky people.

Despite the risks, NFC technology is valuable in terms of the convenience it provides to consumers, and many measures have been taken to protect users from these security issues.

First, the way NFC works does not encourage solving security issues. Although it can still happen, it is generally more difficult to steal credit card information through this type of data transfer than it is to “simply” steal a wallet. The person stealing the information must be very close to the smartphone sending it.

If a hacker manages to bypass security measures to steal information, the information itself is encrypted, making it extremely difficult to decode.

How to remove the “N” symbol from your phone

If you do not like the presence of the letter “N” in the status bar of your Android device and/or you want to disconnect NFC to avoid potential risks, here is the procedure to follow:

1. Go to Android Settings.



2. Go to “Communications”.



3. Locate the “NFC & Contactless Payments” option.



4. Swipe the small screen to the left and make sure it changes from blue to grey.