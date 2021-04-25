Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite at E3 2021 according to well-known insider source – Nerd4.life

Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite e Age of Empires 4 They could all be present during Microsoft conference All’E3 2021According to a well-known Insider Clubrel, based on what he posted on the ResetEra forum.

Obviously, it cannot be considered official information nor verified, however Protective glasses He’s shown in the past that he has some connection to the Microsoft Xbox environment so we can consider his speculation hanging on any news.

“Add Age of Empires 4 and I’m sure this is theirs Quartet of titles Big caliber to show this summer, that doesn’t mean it can Everyone goes out in 2021 or notThe insider said on the respective forum pages, noting that Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite could be viewed during Microsoft’s dedicated show Xbox Series X | S And a computer for E3 2021.



Starfield is still a big mystery but many are betting that it will be in E3 2021

In the same letter, ClubRel also stated that Forza Horizon 5 will not be set in Japan, contrary to what many believe about the series’ fifth chapter, which appears to have also been confirmed by journalist Jeff Grubb.

For the rest, the presence of Halo Infinite and Age of Empires 4 appears to be quite certain in E3 2021, given how the two games should be in development and the first is expected to be released by the end of 2021. Starfield: Now there are many rumors of its offering. Next up Possible launch this yearHowever, in reality, Bethesda has remained completely silent about the game in question, beyond the small clues that, however, can hardly be considered evidence.

Remember that E3 2021 will take place From 12 to 15 June 2021, PlayStation will be absent while Xbox, Nintendo and Take Two will be available and will be digital only and free event.