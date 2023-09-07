What has changed with the new version?

WhatsApp is completely changing its look and some interesting news will be available for users. This is a must try now!

Everything is ready for one An updated version of WhatsApp? This new interface and new features will revolutionize the app as you know it. what’s new? Let’s find out right away.

WhatsAppowned by Meta, passes through A renewal phase Important that promises to assert its position as Messaging application most popular in the world. In recent years, the app has suffered Many updates and design improvements, but now it’s ready for a more fundamental change that will affect the Android app.

WABetaInfo It was recently revealed that WhatsApp is running internal tests on Version 2.23.13.16 from the Android application. will be served Material design 3, marking a significant departure from the now familiar green interface that users are familiar with. Here’s an early look at the upcoming changes:

white thread The traditional green top bar, a feature of WhatsApp for years, will be replaced by a white bar. This renewed bar will contain basics such as the WhatsApp logo, the camera icon, the search bar, the user's profile picture, and a three-dot button to access the options menu;

Reconsider navigation : The four main tabs — Community, Chats, Status, and Calls — will move from the top to the bottom of the screen, each with its own icon and label. At this point, it's still not clear if users will be able to scroll between tabs horizontally, but this new vertical arrangement promises a more intuitive user experience;

Chat filters: Filters such as "All", "Unread", "Personal" and "Business" will be presented at the top, to allow users to quickly access their selected conversations. This feature is intended to make the app easier to use and improve overall efficiency.

New look and more

WhatsApp Currently working on Big improvements interface to provide users with a more modern and attractive experience. This revamped interface represents a significant change from the current design.

Although some of these the changessuch as having a tab bar at the bottom and introducing filters for conversations already noted in previous beta versions, not yet applied Implemented in the stable version From the application that is used by the majority of users. WhatsApp Extensive testing of this new design is currently underway, with plans to make it available to a wider audience in the coming months.

In addition to the visual aspecto, WhatsApp is also focusing its efforts on feature improvements. An example is The ability to support multiple accounts on one device. innovation that can Eliminate the need for jobs Special applications such as Dual Messenger from Samsung, providing users with greater flexibility in using the application. These developments showWhatsapp warranty In offering a complete and updated experience to its users.