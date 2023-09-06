Cetitan distribution is available on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

On the occasion of issuance the first episode from the series Pokemon: Winds of Baldia (For which you can find details at Our dedicated article), has been shared code to get Cetane In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. there distribution He already is active and it will be for a long time, Until August 31, 2024 Italian time 4:59 p.m.

L1KEAFLUT

Cetane is Al Level 50 And he owns one random nature. It could be his ability snow blower (which is allowed Speed ​​increase when it snows) or Often (Allowing you to reduce your opponent’s ATK or Special ATK by 50% when used Fire or ice type movements against Cititan). Pokemon whale is also from Ice therapy And He does not keep tools with him. His moves are body smash, memory loss, whirlwind And traitor.

To retrieve Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, simply establish a connection to Internetstart the game and open main menu. then select “Gate“and choose”Secret giftFinally, you only need to choose “.By serial code/password” And Enter the code to get the monster.

Finally, remember this to stay up to date Codes are redeemable in Pokémon scarlet and purple And on everyone heresy affiliate Two addressesyou can read i Our custom articles.