What are the new dynamic lanes on motorways and how to use them to avoid queues (and they’re growing)

there Dynamic fourth track Implemented as a response to deal with heavy traffic at busy times, based on road signs. This innovative solution was adopted to increase the capacity of an important arterial road, which records a large volume of daily traffic, reaching a peak of 200,000 vehicles per day, with a special effect for heavy vehicles.

Due to the presence of residential and industrial clusters that prevent widening of the road, the dynamic fourth lane represents an effective solution to manage congestion without the need for permanent structural modifications. Let’s dive into it all:

What is the dynamic lane on the highway

New examples of dynamic trajectory on the highway

there Dynamic fourth track, which is defined as an emergency lane that can be used by cars and heavy vehicles, is opened or closed based on traffic conditions detected along the arterial route. The remote sensing and analysis system installed along the road uses sensors, radars, scanners, and cameras to constantly monitor traffic flow.

By modeling and Use of artificial intelligenceThe conditions under which the fourth lane can be opened, thus facilitating the flow of traffic, are determined, in particular on the sections leading to the connection with the A8 and A4 motorways towards Turin.

there technology platform Developed and managed by Movyon, a division of Autostrade per l’Italia that specializes in developing new mobility technologies, it plays a key role in this process. The conditions under which lane 4 can be used are determined by vehicle flow analysis and prediction algorithms based on data collected by detection sensors.

The signaling system communicates in real time with passing users Changes in lane usage and applicable speed limits. Another device, called Automatic Incident Detection, detects events that occur on the road and could affect fourth lane use. This monitoring is done through the use of radars, laser scanners and cameras supported by artificial intelligence, which constantly analyze the condition of lanes and traffic.

According to Autostrade per l’Italia, the implementation of this new system is not only Improving travel conditions for users in critical traffic situations, but also generates environmental benefits. It is estimated that about 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide will be saved per hour of activation of the fourth dynamic lane in the planned 10 km stretch.

The urban section of the A4 motorway, between Viale Certosa and Sesto San Giovanni, is one of the busiest in Italy. Every day, about 200,000 vehicles pass through this section Three times busier than the average Autostrade per l’Italia network. Motorists often find themselves stuck in a heavy traffic area, waiting for long periods of time to get to the exits.

To solve the problem of vehicle discomfort, Autostrade per l’Italia has introduced a dynamic fourth lane between the Cormano and Viale Certosa exits in both directions. This project spans a The total stretch is 9.3 kilometerswhich departs from the Certosa exit to the Sinalo Balsamo Musical Gallery.

The intervention was carried out in collaboration with Movyon, an ASPI group company specializing in technological innovation. Movyon has developed a control system to manage the transition from a three-lane plus emergency lane to a four-lane configuration.