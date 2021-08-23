Buell Reboot With Hammerhead 1190 RX – News

last February Bill MelvinCEO of Rebirth Buell MotorcyclesAnd Announced the plan to relaunch the American brand Based on ten models to be presented by 2024.

The first, which was clarified a few days ago, is called Hammer Head 1190RX Available in carbon fiber or some “heritage” combinations in silver, red or black/yellow/red.

This is not a novelty but an update of the well-known model he designed Eric Boylealways initials 1190RXReviewed in 2017, this time curated by designer Ryan Hahn. A kit with a free exhaust you see above was also shown.

the engine 72 degree V-twin It is an evolution of the well-known Rotax Helicon and with a reduced displacement from 1,124 to 1,190 cc. The maximum power is declared in 185 hp at 10,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.5 kgf at 8200 rpm.

The frame structure is used petrive In aluminum alloy comprising inside fuel. comment Showa, inverted fork and rear monopod with no progressive transmission, and includes brakes circumferential disc Front, single, 386 mm with eight-piston caliper.

In the catalog there is also a renewed street fighter 1190 S waiting for the news Super Touring It was developed on the same engine and chassis platform.

This is the latest relaunch, in a short period of time, of the brand founded by illustrious engineer Eric Boyle, which he acquired Harley Davidson – which Buell worked for – in 1988 but then closed 2008. That’s when they also decided to sell MV Agusta in Milwaukee.

Not without difficulty Boyle managed to leave Founding of EBR, Erik Buell Racing, then reached an agreement with the Indian giant Motocorp Champion who seemed interested in investing in high-end models. But then the Indian company backed down and the European Investment Bank was forced to close 2015.

And so, while Eric Boyle took a new path in chariots electricity, trade mark EBR It was acquired by Bill Melvin in 2019 and a year later the original brand was also acquired Boyle.

The new corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan.