Weekend updates confirm a change of scenery; Let’s see what happens » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Over the weekend, updates confirm a change in scenery; Let’s see what happens

Weather forecast for next weekendA few have appeared since the last update Important news next weekend. This is confirmed by A A change of scenery with impacts on many regions in between Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January.

In the next few days, the anticyclone will actually try to regain lost ground, spread over the Mediterranean basin and ensure more atmospheric stability until at least Saturday the 14th. The presence of high pressure does not have obvious effects everywhere: it translates, first, in one place Very sunny condition Temperatures are again above average in much of central-southern Italy. to NorthOn the other hand, stability and absence of wind are favorable Return of fog to the plains Thermal values ​​remain low even during the day (especially if the fog layer persists).

However, it is news that high pressure cannot “protect” our entire country for long and will be forced to capitulate by the end of next week. from Sunday 15th, In fact, The approach of a depression descending from northern Europe can break up a counter-cyclone starting from our northern regions: the diagram below clearly illustrates this. Disturbed and cold front It prepares to enter Italy. Cold from Northern Europe arrives in Northern Italy from Sunday 15th

If this trend is confirmed, it is reasonable to expect a rapid increase in cloud cover in the north, especially during the second part of the day the rain On that day Liguria, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Tuscany. Assuming there will be a drop in temperature, some flakes Snow 8/900 meters in the Alps (I can be more precise about this in the next few days, everything depends on the path of cold currents). Also in northern Tuscany, Libezio wind-driven rain is expected.

Different talk instead for the rest of the center, the south and the big islands, where there are still big sunny spots and pleasant thermal values ​​for the time.