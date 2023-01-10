Ukraine, latest news. TASS: Labin appointed new Russian Commander-in-Chief. Bombs on Nikopol

10:41 am

Solidar is covered in corpses of Russians





“It is very difficult, there are almost no whole walls … Thanks to the determination of our soldiers, we have gained extra time and additional troops in Soledar. What does Russia want to win there? Everything is completely destroyed, almost no life. They have lost thousands of men: the whole land near Soledar is covered with corpses of invaders. Covered and scarred by blows. It’s like madness »: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday according to UNIAN report.