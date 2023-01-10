January 10, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine, latest news. TASS: Labin appointed new Russian Commander-in-Chief. Bombs on Nikopol

Noah French January 10, 2023 2 min read

Europe

Ukrainian President Zelensky hailed troops’ “resistance” to Moscow’s advances, and the Pentagon is still recording “heaviest” fighting in the Donbass. More bombs on Nikopol, damaged residential buildings. The US is evaluating sending Stryker tanks to Kiev

Russian bombing over Kherson, Ukraine: One dead and one injured

  • Moscow, cynical reaction to Kiev and West Christmas fight

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Kiev’s and the West’s reaction to Russia’s truce for Orthodox Christmas as “incomprehensible, inexplicable and rather cynical.” This was reported by the Interfax agency. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia itself violated the ceasefire by carrying out several raids last Saturday.

  • Doss, Lapin was appointed the new head of the Russian General Staff

    Sources close to the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS that Colonel General Alexander Lapin has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Ground Forces. “General Lapin has actually been appointed head of the Russian military general staff,” the TASS source confirmed. The Russian Defense Ministry and other government agencies have yet to officially announce Lapin’s appointment. If the news is confirmed, Lapin will replace Valerij Vasilievich Gerasimo.

  • Solidar is covered in corpses of Russians

    “It is very difficult, there are almost no whole walls … Thanks to the determination of our soldiers, we have gained extra time and additional troops in Soledar. What does Russia want to win there? Everything is completely destroyed, almost no life. They have lost thousands of men: the whole land near Soledar is covered with corpses of invaders. Covered and scarred by blows. It’s like madness »: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday according to UNIAN report.

See also  Bonus psychologist, optimistic: "It will be in Milleproroghe"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Secret documents found in former Biden office in US – Last Hour

January 10, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Weather forecast. An active whirlpool will bring rain, storms and snow to parts of Italy on Monday. Here in which areas « 3B Meteo

January 9, 2023 Noah French
4 min read

From America to Messina to read Rosa Polistreri

January 9, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine, latest news. TASS: Labin appointed new Russian Commander-in-Chief. Bombs on Nikopol

January 10, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Be careful of the cookies you put in your cart, according to Altroconsumo, some of them should be avoided: Top Brands

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines
5 min read

The Last of Us series, review: Endgame

January 10, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Codogno, four days of waiting before hospitalization in medicine: saturated amber

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines