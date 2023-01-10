Ukraine, latest news. TASS: Labin appointed new Russian Commander-in-Chief. Bombs on Nikopol

Ukrainian President Zelensky hailed troops’ “resistance” to Moscow’s advances, and the Pentagon is still recording “heaviest” fighting in the Donbass. More bombs on Nikopol, damaged residential buildings. The US is evaluating sending Stryker tanks to Kiev
Moscow, cynical reaction to Kiev and West Christmas fight
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Kiev’s and the West’s reaction to Russia’s truce for Orthodox Christmas as “incomprehensible, inexplicable and rather cynical.” This was reported by the Interfax agency. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia itself violated the ceasefire by carrying out several raids last Saturday.
Doss, Lapin was appointed the new head of the Russian General Staff
Sources close to the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS that Colonel General Alexander Lapin has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Ground Forces. “General Lapin has actually been appointed head of the Russian military general staff,” the TASS source confirmed. The Russian Defense Ministry and other government agencies have yet to officially announce Lapin’s appointment. If the news is confirmed, Lapin will replace Valerij Vasilievich Gerasimo.
Solidar is covered in corpses of Russians
“It is very difficult, there are almost no whole walls … Thanks to the determination of our soldiers, we have gained extra time and additional troops in Soledar. What does Russia want to win there? Everything is completely destroyed, almost no life. They have lost thousands of men: the whole land near Soledar is covered with corpses of invaders. Covered and scarred by blows. It’s like madness »: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday according to UNIAN report.
