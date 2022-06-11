Palermo, flight from the polls: 90 presidents give up

2 ‘reading

PALARMO – This is an escape from the polls in Palermo, where about ninety polling station leaders have been abandoned causing chaos in different sections. Many of the discounts have come at the last minute and without warning, in many cases by outsiders and list representatives who are waiting for settlement procedures that have not yet begun. Situation that never occurred in this proportion before the referendum for the administration and the referendum for justice: It is doubtful that many people gave up to attend the final match between Palermo and Padua scheduled for tomorrow evening. In Barbera, who will decide the promotion to Serie B of one of the two teams.

Tour de Force in the Electoral Service

There is a problem with the municipality’s election service, which is headed by administrator Alessandra Autore. From Palazzo delle Aquile we act with caution and optimism, but many are willing to swear that this affair will still have repercussions. The Court of Appeals, which holds the lists and appoints presidents, may decide to remove from the list the names of those who resigned without a valid reason.

Competition against time

Meanwhile, all six hundred sections of the city competed against municipal time with the aim of guaranteeing the regular opening of polling stations at 7 a.m. Sunday. To resolve the issue, Palazzo delle Aquile, in agreement with the Court of Appeal, sought assistance from its municipal authorities, but also from the orders of attorneys and accountants. Many units will have to work through the night to complete the initial operations, which usually take place on a Saturday afternoon. These include checks of stationery and lists, counting of votes and registration of list representatives. The goal is to be ready for the call by 7 a.m. Sunday.

Women: “Best Office Work”

“We are working at full speed to solve the problem – explains Antonio Le Donne, the general secretary of the municipality who follows the story closely. I can only thank the commitment of the municipal offices.

Maggie: “Severe situation”

“A serious and dangerous situation,” confirms Ricardo Magi, vice president and vice president of Europa. “I urge Minister Lamorkie to intervene as soon as possible to restore the legitimacy and democracy of the people of Palermo and ensure their right to vote,” he added. “The hacker attack by the municipality of Palermo a few days after the vote was not enough, it actually sent the site and services offline – Ferrandelli staff say – what is happening at these hours is on the verge of being impossible. And electing a new mayor and making sure they can express themselves in referendum questions.