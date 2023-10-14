October 14, 2023

Warning from Civil Defense, rain, strong thunderstorms and gusty winds

October 14, 2023

Weather warning from Civil Defense

On Sunday, October 15, a chaotic system will cross our country over a part of the central-northern regions.

Based on available estimates, the Department of Civil Defense in contract Along with the concerned regions – those responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in the national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews consulted on the website of the Department of National Weather Forecasts and Warnings (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Notification provides From the early hours of Sunday, October 15, Precipitation: Isolated areas of rain or thunderstorm over Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, northern and eastern Tuscany, Marseille, Umbria, eastern and southern Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and northern parts of Puglia Eastern Friuli Venezia Giulia, Romagna and Marche until moderate in the areas.

Air: strong southwesterlies inland in the central-northern Apennines, northern Sardinia and the coastal regions of Tuscany and Lazio; A strong northeasterly trend over the upper Adriatic regions.

Sunday, October 15, 2023: Risk of Thunderstorms / Yellow Warning: Normal Review: Emilia Romagna: Ferrara Coast, Romagna Coast, Bolognese Plain, Low Hills and Plains of Romagna, Bolognese Hills, Bolognese Hills, High Romagna Hills, Romagna Hills March-5, Mark-6, Mark-1, Mark-2, Mark- 3, Mark-4

The weather and critical situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it) along with general rules of conduct. Bad weather should follow. Information on regional alert levels, specific critical issues regarding individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, in liaison with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.

