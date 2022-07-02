July 2, 2022

Weather: Heat till Tuesday followed by rain and drop in temperature – Chronicle

Noah French July 2, 2022 2 min read

It was unbearably hot across Italy with temperatures of 38-40°C even in Rome on Sunday. Temperatures in the Po Valley will reach 38-39°C in the shade until Tuesday, apparently even with high humidity.
In the center and south, as has happened in recent days, the thermometer will touch 45°C or more. These are the predictions of Antonio Sano, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it, who, however, announces a sudden change from Tuesday. A possible failure of Charon will, in fact, favor a drop in temperatures and thunderstorms that will spread further north, even in the Po Valley. The following day, cooler and unstable air from the Atlantic will move towards the center and continue to the south, bringing rain. The weekend between July 8 and 10 may be characterized by bad weather in part of the southern and central Adriatic regions.
In detail – Friday 1. In the north: sunny and very hot with thunderstorms in the eastern Alps. In the center: sunny and very hot. South: A decidedly hot condition continues with highs above 40°C.
– Saturday 2. In the north: sunny and very hot. In the centre: sunshine and exceptionally intense heat again with values ​​around 40°C. In the South: Dominion of Charon with sun and oppressive heat.

Ministry of Health bulletin raises heat alert. From Bologna to Rome, through Naples to Messina to Cagliari, the thermometer rises across the boot. 40 degrees in Rome and Florence over the weekend. Cold in the north tomorrow. (handle)

– Sunday 3. In the North: Sunny and very hot, some heat storms in the Alps. In the center: the sun and exceptionally intense heat of about 40 ° C. In the south: the predominance of Charon with the sun and oppressive heat.
trend. At least until Tuesday 5 July it will be very warm with North African temperatures and uncomfortable conditions across Italy. (handle).

