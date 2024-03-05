Weather forecast, twin storms coming through the weekend. Avalanche warning

Since February 22, a series of disturbances has hit Italy, bringing more than 2 meters of fresh snow to much of the Alpine chain.

Avalanche risk

on the site www.iLMeteo.it Avalanche risk is confirmed to be stronger after recorded snowfall, even in the presence of sun, and partly due to temporary increases in sun and temperature. Moderate heat values, in fact, favor the melting of ice, forming a water plate at the base of the mantle: this plate causes enormous accumulations of ice towards the valley due to gravity and inhomogeneity. overcoat

There is no drought in the north

On the other hand, we also see some good news: the snow at the highest altitudes melts in the spring and fills the aquifers; 2 There is no drought in the north after a severe winter. In fact, in 2021 and 2022 there was an exaggerated crisis between Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta: in the previous 2 winters we experienced severe drought with tons of snow (and therefore water).

Forecasts, among other things, confirm more rain for the rest of this week. Two more cyclones will reach our country from north to south: the first cyclone will enter Piedmont in the second part of the day and will mainly hit the Mid-North until Wednesday evening.

Hurricane weekend

After a short respite between the 7th and 8th, a new storm arrives at the weekend.

This weekend's storm will bring two equally chaotic fronts, and talk of 'twin storms': between Saturday and Sunday we'll see two storms with bad weather and, unfortunately, fresh snow in the Alps; Unfortunately due to the danger of avalanches, fortunately against spring and summer drought.

Detail

Tuesday 5. In the North: Sunny at first, but it worsens again in the evening. Center: Rain near mountains. Dry elsewhere. In the South: Unstable over Sicily and Calabria, especially Tyrrhenian.

Wednesday 6. In the North: Unstable at times. In the center: rain in Tuscany, Umbria and local March, snow at 1000 meters. In the south: fine weather, increasing clouds in the evening.

Thursday 7. In the north: sunny. Middle: Sun. SOUTH: Some rain then clear.

TREND: A brief dry break followed by a fresh worsening from the northwest and Sardinia from Friday evening.

