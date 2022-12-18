December 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Vibonadi (Salerno), wins the scratch card but they steal the ticket

Vibonadi (Salerno), wins the scratch card but they steal the ticket

Noah French December 18, 2022 1 min read

The two 21-year-olds were originally from Caselle in Pittari (Salerno) and were reported for aggravated robbery at the match. A businessman from Montesano Sulla Marcellana, who was responsible for obtaining the ticket, meanwhile the payment was blocked by the monopoly agency, was reported to have received stolen goods. So, it is a sigh of relief for the pensioner when he knows that the ticket has been redeemed and can be collected by the lucky and legitimate winner.

A similar case caused a stir in Naples. Here too an elderly woman was robbed of half a million euros by a scratch and win tobacconist. In June, the man was sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of 3,200 euros for theft on the first occasion.



See also  ** Philosophers: Silver Lotringer, Champion of French Theory in the United States dies **

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

At the end of the week, a large anticyclone returns after almost two months » ILMETEO.it

December 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Ditch via Della Magliana: The stretch of road is closed

December 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Disturbance ahead in movement, heavy rain and snow in next few hours; Let’s see where » ILMETEO.it

December 16, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Vibonadi (Salerno), wins the scratch card but they steal the ticket

December 18, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Now you can file a claim

December 18, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tomorrow’s horoscope is December 19, 2022 according to Blackbeard

December 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

An image from NASA’s Webb Telescope reveals early star formation in a “rare” discovery.

December 18, 2022 Karen Hines