Vibonadi (Salerno), wins the scratch card but they steal the ticket

Carabinieri identified two 21-year-olds who stole the winning coupon, which was later returned to its rightful owner.
The two 21-year-olds were originally from Caselle in Pittari (Salerno) and were reported for aggravated robbery at the match. A businessman from Montesano Sulla Marcellana, who was responsible for obtaining the ticket, meanwhile the payment was blocked by the monopoly agency, was reported to have received stolen goods. So, it is a sigh of relief for the pensioner when he knows that the ticket has been redeemed and can be collected by the lucky and legitimate winner.
A similar case caused a stir in Naples. Here too an elderly woman was robbed of half a million euros by a scratch and win tobacconist. In June, the man was sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of 3,200 euros for theft on the first occasion.
