August 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Shooting of an Italian C-130 aircraft taking off from Kabul

Shooting of an Italian C-130 aircraft taking off from Kabul

Noah French August 26, 2021 1 min read

AGI – The shooting took place near Kabul airport shortly after the Italian Air Force C130J took off Italian journalists and 98 Afghan civilians aboard the ship. No consequences for crew and passengers. According to the AGI, the fire started when the plane had already detached the wheels from the runway of Hamid Karzai Airport, allowing the engines to take off at maximum power.

Avoidance maneuver

The pilot, a female officer in the Italian Air Force, put on a cold head and immediately carried out an evasive emergency maneuver. The plane stops or on a nearby hill. It is not known whether the plane was shot at. However, the C130J continued on the planned route, heading to the Al Salem Air Force Base in Kuwait. From there, the passengers were transferred to Italy on a Boeing tanker Casey 767.

Increasing tension

This is the first known episode these days of being evacuated by air from Italy or other countries in Afghanistan. As evidence of increasing tension in the airport area. In recent days, however, images of American C17 Globemasters have been in circulation, with small rockets called “flares” made mainly of magnesium, used to deflect any attack.

READ  Vaccines, the second dose for long-term tourists. Son: Be the exception

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The new theater collecting competition between the League and the Democratic Party

August 26, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Part of the yellow, two are in danger: Italy is back in color

August 25, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Mexico – US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s policy on immigrants

August 25, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Shooting of an Italian C-130 aircraft taking off from Kabul

August 26, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Two euros per hour in black to maintain income

August 26, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I must decide whether to eat or breathe” – Libero Quotidiano

August 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

‘Space Stories’ The man on the moon after 50 years

August 26, 2021 Karen Hines