Shooting of an Italian C-130 aircraft taking off from Kabul

AGI – The shooting took place near Kabul airport shortly after the Italian Air Force C130J took off Italian journalists and 98 Afghan civilians aboard the ship. No consequences for crew and passengers. According to the AGI, the fire started when the plane had already detached the wheels from the runway of Hamid Karzai Airport, allowing the engines to take off at maximum power.

Avoidance maneuver

The pilot, a female officer in the Italian Air Force, put on a cold head and immediately carried out an evasive emergency maneuver. The plane stops or on a nearby hill. It is not known whether the plane was shot at. However, the C130J continued on the planned route, heading to the Al Salem Air Force Base in Kuwait. From there, the passengers were transferred to Italy on a Boeing tanker Casey 767.

Increasing tension

This is the first known episode these days of being evacuated by air from Italy or other countries in Afghanistan. As evidence of increasing tension in the airport area. In recent days, however, images of American C17 Globemasters have been in circulation, with small rockets called “flares” made mainly of magnesium, used to deflect any attack.