Visit to the United States and its Museums: How to Apply for ESTA?

of Editorial Board , Written on 06/22/2021, 21:27:33

Categories: Are you traveling

To visit the United States and visit its cities and museums, you must apply in advance for ESTA. What is it about? Who should ask for it? How long does it take? All the information in this article.

Are you planning a trip to the United States to visit some of America’s most famous museums? The important thing is, as soon as possible, apply to the US ESTA so you can land or go through the US without any problems.

What are the major museums in the United States?

Metropolitan Museum of Art de New York. Its permanent collection contains more than two million works of art, divided into nineteen sections, from Egyptian art to the greatest European masters to American art. Among the best artists are Bodicelli, Caravaggio, Correzio, Andrea Montegna, Vermeer, Van Gogh, Monet, Manet, Cirod, Picasso, Pollack.

Museum of Modern Art de New York. The museum houses one of the world’s collections of modern and contemporary art: paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, photographs and exhibitions, with over 200,000 works of art. One of the most famous masterpieces placed here Star night Presented by Vincent van Gogh (1889).

Philadelphia Art Museum. This collection reflects the history and interest of Philadelphia collectors. Divided into eight sections, it includes a collection of Marcel Duchamp’s most important and greatest works, the largest collection of Rodin’s sculptures in the United States, the largest collection of Impressionist and post – Impressionist paintings.

Metropolitan Museum of New York

MoMA in New York

Solomon R. in New York. Kuganheim Museum

Museum of Fine Arts de Boston. With over 450,000 works, it is one of the most complete collections in the United States. One of the most important pieces is the painting of Paul Kuguin Where do we come from? Who are we? Where to go? (1897), but among others there are artists such as Mary Cassatt, Edgar DeCas, Rosso Fiorentino, Rembrandt, Van Gogh.

National Art Gallery de Washington. It covers nearly seven hundred years of art history, from European to American, with works by the greatest Italian and international masters, from antiquity to contemporary age. First original copy Fourteen little dancer Presented by Edgar Texas (1878-1881).

These include the Art Institute of Chicago, Solomon R. Included are the Kugenheim Museum and the Frick Collection in New York, the Detroit Art Institute, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, and the Smithsonian American Museum of Art in Washington.

How does the US apply for ESTA?

To go to the United States and visit major museums in the United States, it is necessary to apply for the USA Esta, which is an electronic travel authorization without applying for a visa. The acronym ESTA really means Electronic system for travel authorization (Electronic system for travel authorization) and is mandatory for those on vacation, business trip or even stop or transport in the United States. Those who do not have a valid ESTA with them cannot board flights, cruise ships or boats to the United States; It is also mandatory for minors who must have a personal ESTA. Only those who entered the United States by land or held a US visa or passport should not have an ESTA.

Philadelphia Art Museum

Boston Museum of Fine Arts

National Art Gallery de Washington

It is a security measure introduced by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Office of Customs and Border Protection, which allows all travelers to check in in advance, thus eliminating any unwanted persons. Before departure, transportation companies such as airlines and shipping companies check the validity of ESTA for all travelers, and the regulation involves searching for a passenger’s passport number in the U.S. Customs and Border Security’s travel authorization database.

TheESTA Application for USA Online Compared to Visa it is quick and easy, without going to the US consulate and cheap. It is valid for two years from the date of its release and can travel to the United States as many times as you wish, for vacation and work, each stay in the United States taking into account can last up to a maximum of ninety days in a row, including intermediate or consecutive stops on the islands in Canada, Mexico or the Caribbean. If you want to stay in the United States for more than ninety days, you must apply for a US visa instead. To apply for an ESTA (24 hours a day) you simply need to fill out a digital form (filling in just 5 minutes) and pay the costs by paying online using pre-arranged cards (cost per person. 29.95): After the ESTA is officially issued, email Or you will receive confirmation via SMS. Official release can take up to 72 hours, but it is possible up to an hour later if it is urgent. To ask ESTA in a hurry It is important to indicate the “emergency” option on the online form: the request will be prioritized by the panel. In exceptional cases, emergency applications may also take longer, so it is a good idea to apply for ESTA as soon as possible if you are planning a trip to the United States.