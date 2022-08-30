USA, Capitol Hill attack: Proud Boys member gets 4 years and 7 months

Pruitt Boys activist Joshua Pruitt, who confronted then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison for obstructing certification. Constituency votes that recognized Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. “You were at the forefront of that crowd,” Judge Timothy Kelly said before handing down the verdict, saying Pruitt and the crowd’s actions that day “broke our unbroken tradition of peaceful transitions of power.”

According to prosecutors, Pruitt, who pleaded guilty in early June to obstructing official proceedings, was part of the Pruitt Boys chat room in which members discussed plans for a Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. “They didn’t want to fight Antifa: they planned to go to the Capitol to stop the certification of elections and confront the police trying to stop them,” prosecutors wrote in court filings. At the time of the uprising, Pruitt was a recruiter awaiting official induction into the far-right group, but was sworn in as a full member of the organization two weeks later. Before being sentenced, Pruitt told Judge Kelly that he still believes the 2020 election was stolen, but admitted to breaking the law. “I wish I could have seen it from a restaurant,” Pruitt said of the attack, adding that Jan. 6 was “not a good day.”