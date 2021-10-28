VIPs who get married in October

Musicians, Actresses, Entrepreneurs, Caesars, Heirs to Billionaire Riches: Lots of celebrities got married in October. From England to Russia to the United States, and apparently running through Italy, the weddings of your dreams that moved the world of gossip were held in exclusive locations, in front of hundreds of guests or a few close friends. There are those who said yes for the first time, those for the second time and those who are already in wedding number five: We find out which celebrities have sworn to eternal love this fall month.

Artists go to a wedding

Let’s start with the musicians, and with chivalry, with the bride. Nicole AppletonHe married the lead singer of British band All Saints Stephen Haines In a rustic but luxurious hotel outside of London. Liam Gallagher’s ex-wife was romantic in a bodycon dress Alida Autumn.

Instead at the fifth wedding Roger Waters, founder of Pink Floyd Corporation. In the New York campaign, the 78-year-old guitarist said yes We are Chaves, 43, met her in 2016, when she was his chauffeur.

bad boy lex Pete DohertyHistoric boyfriend Kate Moss, put his head to the right Katya from Vidas. The two swore eternal love to each other at an intimate ceremony in France. The groom was flawless Celine.

Labo married in Portugal

wedding Lapu Elkann. A scion of the Agnelli family married a former rally driver Joanna Lemos In the garden of their villa in Tavira, Portugal. Romantic and secret wedding, because “true love is reserved, private and intimate”, like Lapu A spend. It was very elegant in the coat RubinaciShe was elegant in the simplicity of a white sleeveless dress designed by Frida Giannini.

1 noble

The most talked about wedding ceremony by the international elite was Granduka Georgy Mikhailovich RomanovHeir to the throne of Caesar and Italian Rebecca Petarini. Two designer dresses Reem Acra For the bride who with her George hosted guests during the lavish event in Saint Petersburg. (We have already told you about the background of this wedding Who is the).

On the other hand, she got married in the Church of San Pantalon in Venice Vera ArrivabeneDaughter of Princess Bianca of Savoy Aosta and Count Giberto Arrivabene Valente Gonzaga. The aristocrat said yes (with a pair of comfortable two-tone ballet shoes) A Briano Martinoni Calebio On a beautiful sunny day.

billionaires

They also chose the lake Alexander Arnault NS Geraldine Guyot. He is the son of Bernard Arnault, patron of LVMH and the second richest man in the world Forbes. Several high-profile guests, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but few details have been leaked. Looks like the bride was wearing an embroidered dress Dior But there is no certainty of this.

On the other hand, we know it without a doubt Jennifer GatesDaughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, she wore a haute couture dress Vera Wang For her American wedding with Nile Nassar, heir to one of the richest families in Egypt. In search of wedding inspiration? In the gallery you will find wedding parties to suit all tastes and budgets.

