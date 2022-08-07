Vinales fly in warm-up, Bagnaya 12. From 2.00 pm Race – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

Click here to warm up live and race the MOTO2 from 11.10 and 15.30

Click here to warm up live and race the MOTO3 from 10.20 and 12.20

11.06 All this is a live broadcast. Greetings and appointment at 14.00 for the race.

11.04 Fast Maverick Vinales with Aprilia to lead with a time of 1:59.227 of 0.201 Rins and 0.266 Mir. Quartararo is fifth at 0.633, but at a crazy pace with heavily used tires. For Bagnaia, it was the 12th attempt at 0.881 with a soft/hard combination and he understood it all given the race.

11.01 Alex Espargari who moved with Aprilia, despite his illnesses, woke up to sixth place at 0.667.

11.01 Below is the updated time order:

POS # Rider the difference 1 12 M. VIÑALES 1: 59.227 2 42 A. Rains +0.210.0000 3 36 J. Mir +0.266.0000.00 4 72 M +0.341 5 20 F. Quartarro +0.663 6 41 a. espargaro +0.667 7 89 J. Martin +0.677 8 88 M. olivera +0.708 9 33 B bound. +0.790.0000 10 30 T Nakagami +0.813

11.00 Chess science!!!!

10.59 crashed without consequences to Paul Espargari in the fourth round.

10.57 Stop Vinales! To understand the scale of the Spanish problem.

10.56 Vinales always leads with a time of 1:59.227, ahead of 0.210 Rins and 0.266 Mir. Quartararo is fifth at 0.663, Bastianini eighth at 0.827 and Bagnaia 11 at 0.971.

10.53 Vinales flies with Aprilia and reaches the top in 1:59.227, ahead of Rins 0.210 and Besecki 0.367. Quartararo comes in fifth at 0.663, while Bagnaia struggles in tenth at 0.971. Bastianini is seventh at 0.827.

10.53 To underscore the fact that Quartararo is the only one who runs with used tyres, the Frenchman’s pace is truly amazing.

10.51 Rins reaches the top with a pair of new averages at 1:59.493 receiving pips from 0.120 Vinales and 0.227 Ps. Fourth is Quartararo at 0.397, while Bagnaia is tenth at 0.705.

10.49 Quartararo moves up to second at 0.066 and has great stability.

10.49 Maverick Vinales with Aprilia had a best time of 1:59.848, ahead of Mir and Bastianini by 0.206.

10.48 Fireworks immediately with Fabio Quartararo at the top with a time of 2: 00.119 preceded by 0.061 Oliveira and 0.291 Bagnaia.

10.46 Quartararo moves into second at 0.089 with a soft average and immediately becomes strong with Yamaha.

10.45 Bezzecchi set the best time with the two soft at 2:00.643 to lead Bastianini (soft-hard) by 0.241 and Nakagami (soft-medium) by 0290. Bagnaia is eleventh at 1.330 with a soft-hard combination.

10.44 The pilots release their first timed laps.

10.43 Alex Espargari will also be on the track who will be testing laps to understand his physical condition.

10.41 We will experience an interesting warm-up especially for the test setup in view of the GP from 14.00

10.40 Go get warm!!!!

10.39 To understand what the conditions will be for Aleix Espargarò, very painful in both feet from the FP4 crash.

10.36 The Spaniard was unanimously considered a top rider before he plunged into a real crisis because of him stormingly severing his relationship with Yamaha, then tying himself to Aprilia.

10.33 We’re talking about a centaur who has reached 10 times again without winning yet! An unprecedented situation that can be erased today forever. Instead, Vinales’ statement would be a revival of a great talent.

10.30 Zarco’s potential success would be the aforementioned dedication. The Transalpine will start from the first position and try to get rid of the “Greatest Place in First Class History” mark.

10.28 On the other hand, Francesco Bagnaia hopes for success. So far, Pecco has struggled to push its Ducati to the limit, but forecasters expect temperatures to rise for the day. If this happens, tire performance could change and the Piedmontese would be able to look forward to something more than placement.

10.25 Really getting to the finish line will be a challenge, if he gets to the top five, we’ll have a real miracle. If he was going to do that, he would just have to bend over for a stunt performance.

10.22 Aleix Espargarò will not be able to take advantage of it, because after a very violent fall in FP4, he will have to run stuffed with painkillers, the effect of which is set to reduce lap after lap.

10.19 The 23-year-old transalpine has all the qualifications to win anyway, but the penalty dynamics can make him lose several positions and we know how hard Yamaha can beat rivals with the most powerful engine.

10.16 Under normal circumstances, the biggest candidate for success was Fabio Quartararo. However, the Frenchman will have to carry out a lengthy penalty kick in the early stages of the Grand Prix, which was imposed on him financially due to Assen’s facts.

10.13 Competition may be a harbinger of consecration or resurrection, especially since the usual heroes have, for one reason or another, some thorn on their side.

10.10 Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE on Sunday from the British Grand Prix, round 12 of the 2022 MotoGP World Championships. At Silverstone, the drivers and teams will be working hard to prepare for today’s race.

How to watch the warm-up and race on TV/Broadcast – start grid – Qualification History – Bidding

Hello and welcome again Sunday live broadcast of the British Grand Prix, round 12 of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship. on the trail Silverstone The drivers and teams will be working hard to prepare for today’s race.

Ducati has been called up to run after the Frenchman Fabio Quartaro. Yamaha Transalpine leads the general classification with 172 points, ahead of the Spaniard with 21 points Alex Espargaro (Aprilia) and 58 other French Johann Zarko (Ducati Pramac). There are fourth and fifth places, respectively Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati official) to 66 points ed Enea Bastianini (Ducati Grisini Racing) with 67 points.

Therefore, the Italian centaurs will have to reverse the trend of the first part of the season, which is characterized by instability. Red, as a bike, proved to be there, while the riders didn’t respond as they should. On the other hand, Quartararo manages to put all the pieces of the puzzle together in high quality and to make the most of the M1 which proves to be a realistic competitor only with him in the saddle.

OA Sports presents to you Sunday live broadcast of the British Grand Prix, round 12 of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship: Real-time news and constant updates. The warm-up starts at 10.40am in Italy, while the race starts at 2.00pm in Italy. Good fun!

Photo: Click on MotoGP.com