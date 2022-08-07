United defeated. Haaland made his debut with City

Manchester (England) – with half a slip of Liverpool and victories Tottenham and Chelsea Already in the archives, the debut moment also comes to the new moment Manchester United by Ten Hag which was dramatically defeated at Old Trafford by a dragged Brighton Gross (prop author). For the first time, let’s forget about the Dutch coach and for him Cristiano Ronaldoonly inside in the second half, just as it was bitter in the second half King Power Stadium Leicester, unable to regain the win at home against Brentford Despite the double advantage (2-2). On the other hand, the first in excellent leading for Haaland with husband drag city to success West Ham.
Manchester United – Brighton 1-2: stats and match report
First to forget CR7
after, after Tensions in recent days His hand was perfectly extended by Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo Scheduled for the match against Brighton but he starts off the bench where he sits (having warmed up anyway) An expression far from happiness. The Dutch coach relies on playing 4-2-3-1 on Sancho, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes Former Inter midfielder Eriksen Central and United try to scare away the guests on the spot, but Bruno Fernandes, after a good match, badly lost Kicking high from a good position. danger escaped The hosted formation reorganizes itself and is not limited to viewing, Rely on Welbeck and Gross That within half an hour he surprises the “Red Devils”: a sign of the first and the second that leave no room for De Gea. Frozen shower for fans at Old Traffordwho would expect a reaction from their team rather than enter it again in the 39th minute: The overall is still impressiveFastest to place a loose ball in the area. The second half comes like this instant CR7 (For Fred in the 53rd minute) But good balls happen to Rashford, who waste two minutes. To complicate Brighton’s plans, however, Mac Alister, who in the 68th minute unsuccessfully attempted to clear a ball in the scrum and instead put Sanchez’s goalkeeper with Unfortunate reverse goal. Not enough gift for Ronaldo and his teammates, unable to sting He avoided defeat in the first official match of the Ten Hag era.
Premier League, results and dates
Premier League, standings
Halland show, one – two. Leicester draw
The first match in the Premier League dream instead Erling Haaland. The new Ctizens striker begins his new adventure in England with a prop he gives her city on success West Ham. It ends 2-0 with the former Dortmund who opens the accounts in half an hour with a penalty kick and then closes the result in the second half with a pass from De Bruyne. until Between Leicester and Brentfordwhich saw the “Foxies” lose Brendan Rodgers to victory in their first appearance on friendly grass King Power Stadium. The double advantage was not enough for Vardy and his comrades to overcome the host’s resistance: opening the dances in the first half with a header is Former Atalantino Castani (By Madison the decisive pass from the flag in the 33rd minute), then imitated it at the start of the second half Dewsbury-Hall that doubles With a left outside the box (46′). In fact, guests don’t give up before that Re-open the game at 62′ with Tony, then at 86′ They find equal With a left from Dasilva.
West Ham – Manchester City 0-2, match report and statistics
Leicester – Brentford 2-2: Stats and results
