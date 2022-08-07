United defeated. Haaland made his debut with City

Manchester (England) – with half a slip of Liverpool and victories Tottenham and Chelsea Already in the archives, the debut moment also comes to the new moment Manchester United by Ten Hag which was dramatically defeated at Old Trafford by a dragged Brighton Gross (prop author). For the first time, let’s forget about the Dutch coach and for him Cristiano Ronaldoonly inside in the second half, just as it was bitter in the second half King Power Stadium Leicester, unable to regain the win at home against Brentford Despite the double advantage (2-2). On the other hand, the first in excellent leading for Haaland with husband drag city to success West Ham.

Manchester United – Brighton 1-2: stats and match report First to forget CR7 after, after Tensions in recent days His hand was perfectly extended by Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo Scheduled for the match against Brighton but he starts off the bench where he sits (having warmed up anyway) An expression far from happiness. The Dutch coach relies on playing 4-2-3-1 on Sancho, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes Former Inter midfielder Eriksen Central and United try to scare away the guests on the spot, but Bruno Fernandes, after a good match, badly lost Kicking high from a good position. danger escaped The hosted formation reorganizes itself and is not limited to viewing, Rely on Welbeck and Gross That within half an hour he surprises the “Red Devils”: a sign of the first and the second that leave no room for De Gea. Frozen shower for fans at Old Traffordwho would expect a reaction from their team rather than enter it again in the 39th minute: The overall is still impressiveFastest to place a loose ball in the area. The second half comes like this instant CR7 (For Fred in the 53rd minute) But good balls happen to Rashford, who waste two minutes. To complicate Brighton’s plans, however, Mac Alister, who in the 68th minute unsuccessfully attempted to clear a ball in the scrum and instead put Sanchez’s goalkeeper with Unfortunate reverse goal. Not enough gift for Ronaldo and his teammates, unable to sting He avoided defeat in the first official match of the Ten Hag era. See also Brittany, Sonego and Musseti inside the stadium. Where can the matches be watched on TV and live?

See the gallery Ten Hag leaves Ronaldo on the bench: his faces are already circulating on the Internet