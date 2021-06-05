June 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Vimercate gym 'New Life' likely to close: 'They want us fired, they've filed for bankruptcy'

Vimercate gym ‘New Life’ likely to close: ‘They want us fired, they’ve filed for bankruptcy’

Karen Hines June 5, 2021 2 min read

Vimercate gym likely to close

Gym Entrance

Vimercate gym ‘New Life’ likely to close: ‘They want us fired, they’ve filed for bankruptcy’

“They want to evict us, they bankrupt us”: this is how the employees of the “New Life” gymnasium at Vimercate explained, with a note, what is happening with the owner. A situation involving the risk of closing one of the “temples” of Vimercatese fitness.

Black clouds in the future of the “New Life” gymnasium in Piazza Marconi in Vimercate. The Hulk, a true Vimercatese institution for fitness enthusiasts, is the centerpiece of a story that could force owners to lower the curtains for good. The features of the problem were explained directly by the Temple staff on their website: “Passion seemed not enough – they wrote -. We have hoped and resisted, we are bound in every way, we have sympathized with all our means toward our collaborators, but against the arrogance, malice and speculation of one, we fear to be near an autumn. ”

The owner of the walls, “Ellesse srl”, a company led by a sole proprietor, is being targeted by space managers: “Insensitive to the pandemic-imposed gym closure and consequent voiding of activities and receipts, demanded payment of rents in full refusing any discount or postponement, though Almost 50% paid already.” Ellesse “The first eviction attempt, which was rejected by the court, and recently filed for our bankruptcy. We are now waiting for the decision from the same court.”

On the eve of returning to normal life and in the gym, “in order to continue to grow your passion and our great passion – we infer from ‘New Life’ – we hope that the court will not adapt to the attempt of speculative control and exploitation. Hopefully, after 20 years of activity, we will be able to reopen We shall be glad. If that is not possible, we want you to know that it does not depend on us; that we are as sorry as you are and bitter for the injustice you have suffered, surely moral and entrepreneurial, if not legal.”

READ  The galaxy wagging its tail

© Reproduction reserved

Other articles

Most Read Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

4 more areas in the white area from Monday. Today, 2557 new infections and 73 deaths

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Venus after Mars, NASA’s new mission in the space race – Chronicle

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Samantha Curcio, severe accusations on the body: Alessio interferes

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Fitch affirms Italy’s rating at BBB- with a stable outlook

June 5, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Off the list June 4, 2021, real time, Damiano Carrara, Gino de Acampo

June 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Vimercate gym ‘New Life’ likely to close: ‘They want us fired, they’ve filed for bankruptcy’

June 5, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

$210M Esports Deal for FTX and NFT Olympics + More News

June 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt