4 more areas in the white area from Monday. Today, 2557 new infections and 73 deaths

Emmanuel Valery / ANSA

73 deaths from Covid were recorded in the past 24 hours (yesterday there were 59). There were 2557 new cases (out of 220,939 smears), up from 1968 yesterday, according to Health Ministry data. The positivity rate was 1.1, down from 2% yesterday (-0.9).

Data from the weekly monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità remains encouraging. In the report data, there is once again a downtrend for the Covid-19 key control indicators.

The decrease in the number of hospitalized patients continues: there are 836 patients in intensive care for Covid in Italy, A decrease of 56 compared to yesterday in the daily balance between revenues and expenses. According to the data of the Ministry of Health, the daily entry cases amounted to 22 (yesterday it was 24). The number of symptomatic patients on regular wards is 5,488, down 229 units compared to yesterday (when the drop was 141). There are 193,868 people in home isolation, down 5,085 compared to yesterday.

In total, the number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic is 4227719, and deaths are 126,415. Instead, the number of those released and recovered is 3,901,112, an increase of 7,853 compared to yesterday, while the positive rate is currently down to 200,192, a decrease of 5, 370 in the last 24 hours.

The control room of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health also confirmed, this morning, that the infection had decreased, which is 36 cases per 100,000 residents in the week of May 24-30, compared to 51 cases per 100,000 residents in the week from May 17 to 23. The portability index also shows numbers in sharp decline. All Italian regions are classified as low risk, or with Rt less than 1; From May 11 to 24, the mean time counted for symptomatic cases was 0.68, a decrease compared to previous weeks.

Intensive care occupancy rate remains below critical threshold By 30% (12%), marking a further decrease in the actual number of people in hospitals from 1,323 (May 25) to 1,033 (May 31). Employment in general medical fields nationwide is falling even more (11%), with the number of people in hospitals in these areas rising from 8,577 (May 25) to 6,482 (May 31).

4 other areas in the white area

Thanks to the encouraging data of this monitoring, other areas can turn white: it is Abruzzo, Liguria, Umbria and Veneto. can be added to these From 14 June Lombardy, Lazio, Piedmont, Puglia, Emilia-Romagna and the province of Trento Who already have reassuring numbers this week, while they will have to wait On June 21 again as estimated, Sicily, Marche, Tuscany, Province of Bolzano, Calabria, Basilicata and Campania.