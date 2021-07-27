Elden Ring on the cover of the new issue of Play magazine – Nerd4.life

As we can see by GamesRadar reports, elden ring It is the cover game for issue 4 of Play . magazine. FromSoftware has received an in-depth analysis that we can see, from the images below, a small part.

Play magazine tells the main details of The flag in the Elden Ring. The character is defined as a “weak warrior waiting to die in a cursed land. Then a mysterious stranger comes and gives you hope and a new goal, and sends you on a mission.” We are Lightless and have to restore ancient power from a legendary artifact. To do this we have to face demigods, heroes who have fallen from grace. Each master has a portion of the Elden Ring that we will need to obtain.



Elden Ring: Part of the article dedicated to the game

It also explains that, as a rule, FromSoftware determines the mechanics of the game and only then develops a scheme around the game. However, in this case, Hidetaka Miyazaki has configured George R. R. Martin (better known as the author of A Song of Ice and Fire) to create the lore of the game world, half gods and some NPCs: the game was created. Then we remember that we will have to face a large open world and we will be able to freely customize our character.



Elden Ring: Cover of the fourth issue of Play magazine

This is what we can read from the Play Magazine preview image. If you want to know more details, you can read what we know about Interregnum’s Senzaluce that has been revealed on the official website.