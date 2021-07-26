July 26, 2021

200,000 contemporary players on Steam, Amazon game gets new record – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 26, 2021 1 min read

new world, the new MMO from Amazon Games, is attracting more and more attention and has recently surpassed 200,000 concurrent players on Steam, as shown by SteamDB. The record was reached on July 25, 2021 – it became the sixth most popular game on the Valve platform.

We remind you that New World is currently in beta and will be available in this format until August 2. Over the past week, Amazon Games has managed to get close to 200,000 players at the same time multiple times, with the number of peaks reaching around 190,000. The daily low was 126.00 today, July 26th. In general, the game continues SuccessSteam sales chart also shows.


In our tried and tested article, we showed you that “The New World seems to be a huge, layered and complex project. A classic MMO, with all the advantages and implications that it entails. An ambitious project, which is also why it struggled to see the light, but now it seems to be ready.” Finally to let go. Will players appreciate what it has to offer? It’s still too early to tell, but there seems to be a lot of meat in the fire already.”

Tell us, what do you think of Amazon Games?

