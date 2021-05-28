Video that cuts off Italy – Libero Codidiano

A video Mouse stroll and quietly eat At the counter Tigre supermarket in Via Angelique in Rome. The video, which was posted on Twitter, was shared by more than half a million people, who came to the editorial office Times, Who dedicated an article to the Greedy Mouse, which quickly went viral. Yesterday morning, Thursday 27 May 2021, Nass Carabinieri has identified questionable business activities and the criminal seized the entire premises and all the food items in it. In the video, an angry man’s voice is heard: “Is this what you put in sandwiches?”

Like the famous animated film ரத்தடவுல், Produced by Pixar, Dopan wandered into the delicious ingredients displayed in the window. Besides, in this case Pontegana did not collect ingredients that would amaze you with its incredible culinary skills, but rather tried to crush what was before it. In short, longevity hygiene. According to he leaked Ambassador, The video was filmed a few months ago, and the owner of the supermarket had received threats to stop them from filming. “I paid” Said the owner. But in vain, given However the video went viral.

Residents, traders and local customers are now connecting the points: “A few months ago I saw women go out with their trolleys and pull down the shutters, They said there was a loss of water here, and I think they did a rodent control this time. “ “I work nearby, I always came to get sandwiches …” commented one regular customer. A sign talking about the three-week closure now hangs in front of the supermarket. Apparently, the closure should continue even after the expiration of the seals of Carabinieri. The owner now wants to anticipate works planned for the summer: “Here we are invaded by rats, it’s a constant struggle”.



Videos on this topic