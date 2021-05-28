Migrants: Spain, an investigation was opened into the refusals in Ceuta – Ultima Aura

(ANSA) – Madrid, May 28 – The Spanish public prosecutor has opened an investigation into possible involvement of minors in the “ rapid ” forcible return of migrants from the Ceuta enclave, after thousands of people arrived from Morocco last week. Several Iberian media reported this, and Fundación Raíces, one of the non-governmental organizations that denounced these facts, confirmed the matter to ANSA.



The “explicit” refusal (defined in Spanish as “devoluciones en caliente”) is in fact not permitted by the law in the case of minors. It is possible in the case of adults, but under certain conditions, such as ensuring the creation of a personal identification process.



The complaint by the NGOs is based in particular on the case of Ashraf, a 16-year-old boy who swam to Ceuta and kept his feet thanks to the empty plastic bottles. As soon as he reached shore, the young Spanish army intercepted and then escorted him to the buffer zone on the border between the two countries. A Reuters reporter took pictures of his arrival. Then El País newspaper tracked down the young immigrant in Casablanca.



According to the latest official figures of the Spanish government, 7,800 immigrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta after refusing or agreeing to leave Spain voluntarily. The Executive Authority ensures that protocols necessary to manage these immigrant cases are respected.



According to the NGO Fundación Raíces, Ashraf is not the only case of the "outright" rejection of a minor during the immigration emergency in Ceuta.


