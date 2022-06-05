“Vehicles are equipped to pass emissions tests sold in the United States,” admits DieselJet, FCA. He will pay three hundred million dollars

US branch FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) admits to the Washington government that it has sold more One hundred thousand diesel cars (For Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models) with illegal systems To bypass emissions testing, agree to pay almost Three hundred million dollars Between a fine and a waiver of ill-gotten gains. FcaUS has reached an agreement to dissolve the US Department of Justice criminal investigation into 101482 vehicles With diesel engines sold in the years 2014 to 2016, the statement issued on Friday reads by StilantsAnd the The auto giant that includes FCA after merging with PSA in January 2021. “The agreement, subject to approval by the US Federal Court, includes an admission of guilt, a fine of $96.1 million and fine $203.6 million on profits from conduct,” and states that the FcaUS is subject to a three-year monitoring period and is cooperating in the US administration’s further investigation into Dieselgate.

FcaUS developed a Multi-year scam To deceive American authorities and consumers, the admission of guilt demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting all corporate wrongdoing.” Kenneth A. PoliteDeputy Prosecutor of the Criminal Division of the Department. The lawsuit against the FCA was opened in January 2017: at the time, then-CEO Sergio Marchionne outlined the charges “pure nonsense”“pure nonsenseManagement states that with the company’s acceptance and the investigations conducted, “FcaUS appears to have devised a specific marketing campaign to sell these vehicles to consumers.” Clean Ecodiesel”, while he had “installed a program” and “made other programs.” fraudulent behavior To circumvent regulatory testing and help these vehicles meet required emissions standards.”